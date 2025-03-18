Preston funeral parlour to be turned into pair of houses

A former funeral home in Preston is to be converted into two domestic houses.

The premises - on the corner of Ripon Street and Lowndes Street, in Plungington - were last in use as H.J. Whalley and Sons Funeral Directors. The site - made up of a pair of separately addressed properties - has been vacant since the business moved a few doors away more than four years ago.

Google

Preston City Council has now given the go-ahead for the empty buildings to be returned to the residential use they once had previously. Following the conversion, the dwellings will each have three bedrooms, a lounge, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

No objections to the plans were received from locals, while town hall planning officers concluded that the change was acceptable. A report outlining the reasons for their decision stated that as there would be no alterations or extensions to either of the properties, the conversions would not have any adverse effect on the surrounding Moor Park Conservation Area.

It added that there would not be any additional impact on neighbouring residents compared to that they have experienced from the use of the premises as a funeral parlour.

Lancashire County Council highways bosses assessed that the change would generate “more regular, but lower intensity parking demand”, which could be accommodated by existing spaces on nearby roads.