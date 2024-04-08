Preston City Council elections 2024: who are the candidates and how can I vote?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixteen of the authority’s 48 seats are up grabs at the poll on 2nd May - one in each ward.

The majority of the contests will be three-way tussles between candidates representing the trio of parties that currently make up the council - the ruling Labour group, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

However, four candidates will go head-to-head in five of the wards, where independents and representatives of smaller parties have also thrown their hat into the ring.

The people of Preston go to the polls on 2nd May

HOW DO I VOTE?

The polls will be open on Thursday, 2nd May from 7am until 10pm - and voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot in person (see ‘What do I need to vote?’ section below).

Anybody not currently on the electoral roll must ensure they register to vote - the deadline for which is 16th April.

Voting by post is also an option. Applications for a postal vote must be received by 17th April and ballot papers must arrive at Preston Town Hall by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.

Proxy votes can also be obtained in some circumstances - meaning someone else can vote on your behalf if you cannot make it to a polling station for a limited number of reasons. Applications for a proxy vote must be received by 24th April.

However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you discover only after that deadline has passed that you will not be able vote in person, including for medical or employment reasons. In such instances, you can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day itself.

Voter registration can be completed and postal and ordinary proxy votes obtained online. Alternatively, call Preston City Council on 01772 906908.

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?

These are the candidates in each of Preston City Council’s 16 wards, along with the parties they represent (an asterisk denotes an incumbent councillor in the ward):

Ashton

DANIEL DUCKWORTH - Conservative Party

JAMES HULL* - Labour Party

REBECCA POTTER - Liberal Democrats

Brookfield

EDWARD CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats

SARA HOLMES - Labour Party

AL-YASA KHAN - Conservative Party

Cadley

PAUL BALSHAW - Independent

JONO GRISDALE - Labour Party

SARAH HART - Conservative Party

JULIE VAN MIERLO - Liberal Democrats

City Centre

SALIM DESAI* - Labour and Co-operative Party

PETER LAWRENCE - Liberal Democrats

ANDY PRATT - Conservative Party

Deepdale

SIRAZ NATHA* - Labour Party

HASAN TUNAY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

JURGEN VOGES - Liberal Democrats

NILLI WILLIAMSON - Conservative Party

Fishwick and Frenchwood

ALANA MULLEN - Liberal Democrats

MARTYN RAWLINSON* - Labour and Co-operative Party

ISHAQ VAEZ - Conservative Party

Garrision

CLAIRE CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats

PETER KELLY* - Labour Party

LAKWINDER SINGH - Conservative Party

Greyfriars

AVERY GREATOREX - Labour Party

DAVE LEME DA SILVA - Conservative Party

MICHAEL PEAK - Liberal Democrats

Ingol and Cottam

TREVOR HART* - Conservative Party

ADAM MALIK - Labour Party

DAVID PRESTON - Reform UK

BEN WARD - Liberal Democrats

Lea and Larches

ANN COWELL - Independent

MARK JEWELL - Liberal Democrats

JENNY MEIN* - Labour Party

TRACY SLATER - Conservative Party

Plungington

NWEEDA KHAN* - Labour Party

MARTIN MCKEEVER - Conservative Party

CRISTINA MYLROIE - Liberal Democrats

JOEL PATTON - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Preston Rural East

MARK BELL* - Conservative Party

VICTORIA BLUNDELL - Labour Party

JOANNE JOYNER - Liberal Democrats

Preston Rural North

TAYLOR DONOUGHUE-SMITH - Labour Party

DANIEL GUISE - Liberal Democrats

KEITH MIDDLEBROUGH* - Conservative Party

Ribbleton

KATE BOSMAN - Liberal Democrats

ANNA HINDLE* - Labour and Co-operative Party

MARY KENNEDY - Conservative Party

Sharoe Green

GEORGE KULBACKI - Liberal Democrats

MARK ROUTLEDGE - Labour Party

DAVID WALKER* - Conservative Party

St. Matthews

SOHAIB ASHRAF - Conservative Party

SULEMAN SARWAR* - Labour and Co-operative Party

RENE VAN MIERLO - Liberal Democrats

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

To vote in person at a polling station, you will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness of you):

***a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA state) or a Commonwealth country;

***a photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;

***a blue badge ;

***an older person's bus pass;

***a disabled person's bus pass;

***an Oyster 60+ Card;

*** a Freedom Pass;

***an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);

***a biometric immigration document;

***a Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);

*** a national identity card issued by an EEA state.

If you do not have any of the above forms ID, you should apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by the deadline of 5pm on 24 April.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

The polling card sent to your address ahead of the election will tell you at which polling station you must cast your vote.

This year, a new polling station has been established for voters in part of the Greyfriars ward. Electors living in the GR2 polling district should use the new facility, which will be based at St Martin's Parish Hall, Broadway, Fulwood (postcode: PR2 9TH). For those residents only, it will replace the polling station at Our Lady and St Edward's Parish Centre, Marlborough Drive, Fulwood (postcode: PR2 9UE).