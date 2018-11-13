Preston cabbies call for urgent action to stop parking in taxi ranks

Have your say

Cabbies are calling for urgent action to stop drivers parking in taxi ranks in Preston city centre.

The black cab operators say the absence of wardens in an evening and on a Sunday is just the ticket for motorists who want to avoid paying on authorised car parks.

Cars parked in a taxi rank in Preston city centre. Cabbies have said a lack of council traffic wardens is making the problem worse not better

And the licensed hackney carriage drivers are taking their protest to the city’s MP Sir Mark Hendrick after claims that council officials are doing nothing to tackle the problem.

“It’s becoming dangerous, as well as being frustrating for us,” said one driver Michael Apicella.

“People are double parking in some streets and blocking the traffic. Buses can’t get through and emergency vehicles would struggle in some of the worst spots.

“We’ve tried to get Lancashire County Council to get tough with these motorists, but it’s getting worse rather than better.”

Cabbies are now taking their call for action to MP Mark Hendrick

Sir Mark has agreed to meet the cabbies in the next few weeks to discuss their grievances.

In the meantime LCC has pledged to carry out more evening swoops to catch offenders.

“We take enforcement of all parking restrictions seriously,” said a County Hall spokesman.

“We have carried out targeted evening enforcement in Preston on 12 occasions since the start of August, issuing 60 penalty charge notices.

“We understand this has started to make an impact. However, we welcome the further intelligence provided.”