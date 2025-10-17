Preston by-election result: all the reaction amid celebrations and disappointment

The Liberal Democrats have snatched a seat from the ruling Labour group on Preston City Council – with the leading party pushed into third place behind Reform UK.

Lib Dem candidate Ronan Hodgson won Thursday’s Ashton ward by-election, securing 659 votes.

Reform UK’s Lee Slater came in second, with 548 votes, while Labour candidate Mark Routledge – who previously represented Ashton for 14 years up until 2021 – won the support of 429 residents.

A total of six candidates battled it out, including two independents.

The result cements the Liberal Democrats position as the official opposition at the town hall – which they secured last year – and group leader John Potter contrasted the 35 percent vote share that the party achieved in the by-election with the 10 percent they managed in the same ward just four years ago.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he said: “I think people are sick of the angry noise of divisive politics right now – they want sensible people doing the right thing for their community. That’s why the Lib Dems and Ronan won last night.

“The Preston Lib Dems are the only party that can mathematically remove Labour from power in Preston next year. A better way forward is possible and we intend to keep fighting for it”, Cllr Potter said.

He also paid tribute to his winning candidate, whom he said “worked his socks off to get the win”.

The newly-elected Cllr Hodgson said he was “incredibly proud” of the victory.

“Thank you to those in our community who put their trust in me, to our fantastic team of volunteers, and to every resident who took the time to talk about the issues that matter.

“I’ll be a strong, local voice for Ashton, focused on getting things done and keeping our area moving forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour council leader Matthew Brown said his group was “obviously very disappointed” with the outcome, but “proud of our candidate Mark Routledge who worked unbelievably hard during the campaign”.

He added: “The results mirrored the Lancashire County Council elections in May, which were very challenging across the whole of Lancashire. We worked hard to buck the trend but it was not to be.

“We will learn lessons, dust ourselves down, regroup and continue delivering our progressive local Labour agenda for residents across Ashton and Preston.”

The LDRS also approached Lee Slater for comment.

FULL RESULT

Aran Bailey (Independent) – 60 votes, 3.2 percent share

Kevin Brockbank (Conservative Party) – 61 votes, 3.3 percent share

Ann Cowell (Independent) – 101 votes, 5.4 percent share

Ronan Hodgson (Liberal Democrats) – 659 votes, 35.4 percent share [elected]

Mark Routledge (Labour Party) – 429 votes, 23.1 percent share

Lee Slater (Reform UK) – 548 votes, 29.5 percent share,

Turnout – 28.3 percent