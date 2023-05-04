Voters across Lancashire have been making their way to polling stations for the Local Elections.

The polls will be open until 10pm - and for the first time this year, voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them.

In Preston today, the majority of people had remembered, and most were not concerned at the change.

One man said: “I personally have no problems carrying ID cards because I carried one for 40 years in the Army."

He added: “It takes away the ambiguity or any problems that may arise because of identity.”

One woman, who had taken her travel pass and driving licence as ID, said: “Personally I don’t think it’s necessary, because postal votes are more likely to be fraudulent.”

All 50 of South Ribble Borough Council's seats are up for grabs across its 23 wards at this year’s local elections.

In Preston just 17 out of 48 seats are up for grabs, and in Chorley there’s 14 out of 42.

