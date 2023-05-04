News you can trust since 1886
Polling day in pictures: Voters across Preston, South Ribble and Chorley make their choices

Voters across Lancashire have been making their way to polling stations for the Local Elections.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 4th May 2023, 15:45 BST

The polls will be open until 10pm - and for the first time this year, voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them.

In Preston today, the majority of people had remembered, and most were not concerned at the change.

One man said: “I personally have no problems carrying ID cards because I carried one for 40 years in the Army."

He added: “It takes away the ambiguity or any problems that may arise because of identity.”

One woman, who had taken her travel pass and driving licence as ID, said: “Personally I don’t think it’s necessary, because postal votes are more likely to be fraudulent.”

All 50 of South Ribble Borough Council's seats are up for grabs across its 23 wards at this year’s local elections.

In Preston just 17 out of 48 seats are up for grabs, and in Chorley there’s 14 out of 42.

Polling Day at Kingsfold Community Centre - Millie waiting ouside the station

1. Polling Day at Kingsfold Community Centre - Millie waiting ouside the station

Polling Day at Kingsfold Community Centre - Millie waiting ouside the station Photo: staff

Polling Stations in Preston

2. Polling Stations in Preston

Polling Stations in Preston Photo: staff

St Cuthbert's Church Centre in Fulwood.

3. Polling Stations in Preston

St Cuthbert's Church Centre in Fulwood. Photo: staff

Polling Stations in Preston

4. Polling Stations in Preston

Polling Stations in Preston Photo: staff

