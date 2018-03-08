Plans for new Bamber Bridge housing estate refused by South Ribble Council

The decision to refuse a housing plot for almost 200 homes in Bamber Bridge was greeted with rapturous applause by members of the public against the plans.

The proposals for 193 homes on land off Brindle Road were before South Ribble’s planning committee on Wednesday night (March 7), with planning officers recommending that councillors approve the plans.

But the committee rejected the scheme, submitted by Bellway Homes, by eight votes to six.

This was followed by Coun Barrie Yates tabling a motion to refuse the plans over issues of intensified development, a lack of green and open space, and noise pollution levels. It was passed by 10 votes to four.

Members of the Brindle Road Action Group were out in force at the meeting, with four members speaking against the plans.

Audrey Dawson of the Campaign to Protect Rural England said: “The only open space for children or adults is either near a pond or near a site near the M61 where noise and pollution is the highest.”

A spokesman from the Brindle Road Action Group said that the group was grateful to South Ribble councillors for "appreciating the impact of this scheme on both residents and future residents".