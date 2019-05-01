Peter Kay would be the country’s preferred comedian Prime Minister

Peter Kay has been chosen as the nation’s top comedian to be voted in as Prime Minister, according to our recent poll.

The poll - which saw nearly 1,000 people choose from a selection of 17 comedians and vote for the one they would vote in as Prime Minister - gave the Lancashire-born comic a clear sign he should enter frontline products.

The poll follows the victory of the Ukrainian actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky in the country’s presidential election in April.

What were the results?

Top of the table was Peter Kay who received 17 per cent of the vote, meaning nearly one in five voters would be happy to vote for him as Prime Minister.

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle, known for his outspoken and controversial comedy, finished second with 14 per cent of the vote, closely followed by Ricky Gervais.

Danish comedian and host of QI Sandi Toksvig finished a joint fourth with Limmy, with Jo Brand not far away in fifth with nine per cent of the vote.

Which comedians did not get support?

Jimmy Carr, who came under criticism for using a tax avoidance scheme in 2012, received the backing of only 10 people.

However, the worst performer was Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan who finished last, with only three people supporting her in a hypothetical crack at becoming Prime Minister.

Who is Volodymyr Zelensky?

Before beginning his career as a politician, Zelensky played a character in the TV show Servant of the People who accidentally becomes the Ukrainian president.

Mr Zelensky ran for president under a party with the same name as his show where his character, a teacher who goes viral after an expletive filled rant, is elected president.

He beat former president Petro Poroshenko with 73 per cent of the total vote.