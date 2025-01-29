Pendle Council wants YOU to tell it how to save £1m
Pendle Council has launched a consultation into its budget for 2025/26, which will be set in around a month’s time.
Residents, businesses and local organisations are being encouraged to share their views on how the authority spends its cash - but also how it can save it.
In the coming financial year, the borough has a funding shortfall of around £1m - and so needs to either reduce spending, generate income or do a combination of both.
Before councillors make their decision, the authority will look at the ideas and comments made in the consultation, which runs until 14th February.
Respondents will be given details about the council’s finances and asked for their thoughts about what its spending priorities should be.
Pendle Council leader Asjad Mahmood said: “We’re proud to deliver a wide range of services to residents across Pendle.
“And we’re committed to providing good quality and good value for money services that local people want and need.
“Please take the time to have your say. This is your opportunity to influence important financial decisions, including how much council tax you pay.”
The consultation survey can be taken by clicking here.
