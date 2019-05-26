North West turnout for European elections 'broadly the same' as councils elsewhere in country report high numbers of voters

Councils in some areas have reported increased turnouts at this year's European elections.

The turnout for the South East is 39.36% which is up from 36.3% in 2014, while in the West Midlands it dropped from 32.4% in 2014 to 31.1% this year.

In the North West turnout was down from 33.3% in 2014 to 33.1% in this year's elections.

In the South West, a turnout of 40.5% has been recorded - three percentage points up on 37.4% from 2014 while the North East has 32.7%, slightly up on the 31.6% of 2014, and Eastern has 36.4%, much the same as the 36.6% of 2014.

The turnout in Wales is five percentage points up on 2014 - 37.3% as against 32% in the previous Euro poll.

However, the turnout for Northern Ireland, at 45.1%, is down from 51% in 2014.

Further regional turnout figures are due later on Sunday. Results will be declared in the 12 UK regions from 10pm on Sunday, after the close of polls elsewhere in the EU.

Among the local turnout figures published so far, Cardiff recorded an increase of nearly 10 percentage points in turnout from 2014: 41.6% (in total) this time as against 31.7% (valid votes cast) five years ago.

But Great Yarmouth saw a fall of more than six percentage points, from 37.7% at the 2014 Euro election to 31.4% now.

Turnout in Wiltshire was announced as 44%, a rise of seven percentage points on the 37% of 2014.

In Durham it was 32.9% (up from 27.6% in 2014), in Cheshire West and Chester 34.9% (31.2% in 2014), Mid Devon 40% (37%), Gloucester 35.3% (34.9%), Cheltenham 43.3% (38.2%), Hertsmere 36.4% (34.7%) and Rushcliffe 45% (40.2%).

The 2014 turnout (valid votes cast) across the whole of the UK was 35.4%, ranging from 30.9% in the North East to 51.0% in Northern Ireland.