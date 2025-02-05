New shops planned on Preston housing estate

Shops are set to form part of the final phase of a major housing development in suburban Preston.

Plans have been unveiled for the completion of the Calder Rise scheme in Cottam.

The wider 211-homes estate - which is currently under construction - was given the final go-ahead more than three years ago, but excluded a small enclave to the south of the site, off Cottam Way. Barratt and David Wilson Homes are now seeking permission to build 24 properties on that plot.

Land south of the Calder Rise development in Cottam, where 24 new homes - and two shops - are proposed | TEP Ecology via Preston City Council planning portal

If approved, the scheme will feature a combined apartment and commercial block with space for two small businesses, which the application states could be “food or beverage facilities”. There is, however, the option for one or both of the business premises to operate as offices.

The three-storey structure would stand at the entrance to the new area of housing development, acting as a so-called “gateway” building that would be markedly different from those surrounding it.

Seven of the 24 dwellings will fall into the affordable homes category, meaning they will be available at discounted rates. In this case, the affordable properties - a mix of one and two-bedroomed flats - will be for sale at around two thirds of open market value.

Elsewhere, there will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed houses.

The road proposed to run through the site would connect to the broader estate under the blueprint lodged with Preston City Council.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the housebuilder says: “[The] dwellings reflect local needs in terms of size, the high standard of materials and detailed approach provided to the existing Calder Rise development, to successfully integrate the developments and ultimately ensure good design.

“The vehicular and pedestrian links deliver a cohesive design which maximise site wide connectivity benefits and thus bring Calder Rise to a conclusion.”