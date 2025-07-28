New Preston mosque asks to open in empty shop - but has already converted it

Plans have been lodged to open a new mosque and community centre in a former furniture store in Preston.

However, according to documents submitted to Preston City Council, the conversion of the building - on Crook Street, off Ribbleton Lane - has already been completed.

The site was previously occupied by the retailer Furniture World Preston and has a 12-space car park.

The now closed Furniture World Preston store on Crook Lane is set to become a mosque

The Salahaddin Mosque has requested “retrospective” permission for the change of use, which it says took place back in April. Only internal alterations to the premises were needed for the revamp, which has seen the creation of separate ladies’ and men’s prayer rooms on the ground and first floors, respectively.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has attempted to contact a representative of the mosque for comment.

An entry on the Charity Commission website describes the purpose of Salahaddin Mosque Preston as advancing the Islamic faith including by “holding prayer meetings, lectures, celebrating religious festivals, organising and providing religious learning, spiritual guidance, pastoral care and producing or distributing literature”.

It was registered as a charity in August 2023.