1 . Lightfoot Barn, Lightfoot Lane, Preston

Marshaw Development Ltd has applied for permission to build four houses on land at Lightfoot Barn, Lightfoot Lane, with new access. This is in accordance with planning approval 2021. The applicant wants to make lterations to the proposals "to make better use of the land, and improve the level of accommodation and appearance." Photo: Alston and Donnelly Architecture Ltd/Preston Council