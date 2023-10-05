Twenty one planning applications have been registered with Preston City Council in the past week (September 22-29).
While several are small house extensions or people seeking to trim protected trees, others concern updates to larger building projects and new developments.
Among those that catch the eye are detailed plans for four new homes in Lightfoot Lane, proposals for new light industrial units in Catforth, and plans to turn a family home into a house of multiple occupation.
Click on the pages below for more detail.
1. Lightfoot Barn, Lightfoot Lane, Preston
Marshaw Development Ltd has applied for permission to build four houses on land at Lightfoot Barn, Lightfoot Lane, with new access.
This is in accordance with planning approval 2021.
The applicant wants to make lterations to the proposals "to make better use of the land, and improve the level of accommodation and appearance." Photo: Alston and Donnelly Architecture Ltd/Preston Council
2. 169 Tulketh Brow, Preston
Jordan Andreopoulos of R&A properties (London) Limited is seeking to change the use of this terraced house from residential (Class C3) to a seven-bedroomed house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google
3. Fletchers Chemist 331, Garstang Road, Preston
Michael Ball of H & A K Fletcher Ltd has applied for permission to build a link structure between 331 Garstang Road and 1 Broadway. Photo: Google
4. Land adjacent Greenbank Building, Victoria Street, Preston
Plans have been tabled for the installation of a 800 kVA substation on land in front of UCLan's Greenbank building. Photo: Google