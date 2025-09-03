New future for Preston church that 'summoned spirits from the other side'

A disused Preston church, where mediums attempted to communicate with the dead, is to be brought back to life as a bungalow.

The Cup of Hope and Truth Foundation Independent Christian Spiritual Church, on Blue Bell Place in the city centre, was forced to close more than five years ago after a drop in its once-healthy congregation.

The former spiritualist church on Blue Bell Place has not staged services for five years - and now it never will again | Google

The dwindling attendance – which fell to zero for some services – was coupled with a deterioration in the fabric of the building, as the costs of its upkeep became unaffordable.

Preston City Council has now given the go-ahead to plans lodged over the summer to convert the single-storey facility – previously known as The Bluebell Christian Spiritual Church – into a one-bedroomed residential property.

The new dwelling will also feature a combined living room and dining area and a kitchen.

Town hall planners concluded that the “minor” modifications needed for the conversion of the property – which will see new doors and larger windows installed – would not cause “any discernible harm” to the Grade II-listed Ye Olde Blue Belle pub, which adjoins the former church. The hostelry, which fronts Church Street and is also currently vacant, is thought to date back to the early 18th century.

Planning officers also judged that there was “adequate alternative provision” of Christian churches nearby, with three in close proximity to the site.

For those wanting a spiritualist establishment, the Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church continues to operate further afield, in the Ashton area of the city.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post in July, Reverend Michelle Bailey – who was one of the final trustees of The Cup of Hope and Truth Foundation Church – said that people had simply “stopped coming” in the late 2010s.

“Once that happens, you can’t afford to keep up the maintenance of the building,” she explained.

The place of worship was established in 1955 as the James Gardner Christian Spiritualist Church and, in later years, often had standing room only at its services as they were so well attended.

