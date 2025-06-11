The sports that will be on offer in the new facility - housed in the former B&Q store off North Road - have been revealed | National World

A new indoor sports centre in Preston will be based around padel and five-a-side football, the Lancashire Post can reveal.

Plans for the conversion of the former B&Q store at the junction of North Road and Brookfield Street were waived through by Preston City Council, after the authority concluded formal planning approval was not required.

However, the proposal did not specify what type of sporting activities would be on offer in the redundant retail unit.

The Post has now learned a firm called Padel Republic is behind the blueprint.

Often described as the world’s fastest-growing sport, padel is widely characterised as a crossover between tennis and squash. Several dedicated facilities for the game have already opened in Preston or are on the horizon.

The company behind the latest padel project in the city is also promising what it describes as “something truly special – an addition that will bring an entirely new dimension not just to padel, but to the community as a whole”.

However, it is not revealing any further details just yet. In a statement to the LDRS, Padel Republic said: “It’s bold, it’s unexpected and it’s designed to inspire connection, movement, and energy in a whole new way. We’re keeping it under wraps for now, but let’s just say—it’s going to be worth the wait.”

The firm says the facility’s five state-of-the-art padel courts will “elevate the experience for both seasoned players and curious newcomers to the sport” – and will operate alongside two “top-quality five-a-side football pitches”.

It adds: “But this isn’t just a sports facility – it’s a lifestyle destination, built for the wider community. Whether you’re dropping in for a match, meeting friends, or simply looking for a great spot to unwind, our vibrant on-site café will be ready to welcome you.

“Expect fresh, health-focused options including signature matcha drinks, energising açaí bowls, barista-style coffees, and a curated menu of nutritious bites tailored for active, modern lifestyles.”

Padel arrived in Preston with the installation of two courts at the West View Leisure Centre in Ribbleton 2023. Twelve months later, plans for a further two playing areas at the Broughton and District Club, on Whittingham Lane, were also approved.

Earlier this year, the city’s first indoor padel facility, Just Padel, opened in the former Office Outlet building at the junction of Ringway and Corporation Street.

More recently, plans were approved for another such venture in a disused warehouse on Caxton Road in Fulwood.

The former B&Q store in which the Padel Republic facility will be developed was vacated by the DIY giant in January 2016. Later that year, it became the base for a ‘megastore’ for the homelessness charity Emmaus, but the site has once again stood empty since the summer of 2023.

Preston City Council said planning permission was not required for the new sports centre, because it feel under the same broad planning class categorisation as its former retail use.

HOW DO YOU PLAY PADEL?

According to the Lawn Tennis Association, which regulates padel, the game’s courts have walls, so shots can be played off them – like in squash. Players can “find wicked angles and creative shots to beat your opponents”

When a ball is served, it must bounce once on the floor and then be hit underarm – but first and second serves still apply, as they would in tennis. The ball is deemed “out” if it hits a wall before touching the ground.

The scoring system is almost identical to tennis and a set is won when a team wins six games – and there is at least two games difference. Otherwise, the set is decided by a tie-break. Matches are the best of three sets.

Padel courts are designed for four players and are roughly 25 percent smaller than a tennis court. The speed of the game makes singles play difficult – hence why most padel matches are played as doubles, the LTA says.

The bat used in padel is smaller than a tennis racket, but weighs a little more, because it has a much thicker body and no strings. The ball appears similar to a tennis ball, but has slightly less pressure, meaning it will rebound off the walls slower and so helping give players more time to hit their shots.