New date for Farington West elections following death of Leyland councillor Graham Walton

A new date for two South Ribble Council seats has been announced following the death of a popular local councillor.

Coun Graham Walton died last Thursday while campaigning ahead of the May 2 local elections in South Ribble.

He was set to defend his seat in Farington West, along with wife Coun Karen Walton who holds the second seat in the ward.

As a result of Graham's passing, a new election for both seats will take place on June 20.

The Returning Officer for South Ribble Borough Council said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we make the announcement today that the planned vote on Thursday 2 May in Farington West will be cancelled with a new poll to take place on 20 June.

"For residents who have already cast a vote by post for the Farington West ward, these will now be void.

"New postal voting ballot packs will be mailed out in due course.”

All other council ward votes will still take place on Thursday, May 2, with the count on Friday, May 3.

The amended election timetable for the Farington West Borough election is as follows:

May 9: Notice of Election published

May 24: Statement of Persons Nominated published

June 4: Registration deadline

June 5: Deadline for new postal vote applications and deadline for amendments to existing postal or proxy votes

June 12: Deadline for new proxy vote applications

June 20: Polling Day and Count

- For more information visit https://www.southribble.gov.uk/sites/default/files/Notice%20of%20Countermanding%233.pdf