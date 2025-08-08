Coun Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council, and David Walker, the authority's assistant director of operational services, at the site of the new cemetery | Pendle Council

Plans for a new multi-faith cemetery in Pendle have been approved.

The 4,500-space graveyard can now be developed on the border of Nelson and Brierfield.

Members of the Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Committee gave the go-ahead for the new burial ground to be created on land off Edge End Avenue and Halifax Road.

It comes as space starts to dwindle at the current cemetery, on Walton Lane in Nelson, which will be nearing full capacity in just four years’ time.

The 6.3-hectare site was bought by Pendle Borough Council to ensure sufficient burial capacity remains in the district.

Coun Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of the authority, said: “A lot of thought and consideration went into finding the right location for a site which would be suitable for a dignified burial space in an attractive green environment.

“Although concerns were raised by nearby residents relating to the pedestrian access to the adjacent allotments, under the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004, there were no material reasons to object to the application and there were no objections from the Environment Agency.”

The new facility will feature ash internment areas, ornamental planting and spaces for memorial trees.

The plans have been approved with numerous conditions, including:

no development shall commence until a detailed surface water sustainable drainage strategy is approved to ensure satisfactory sustainable drainage facilities are provided to serve the site;

no development shall commence until a Construction Surface Water Management Plan, detailing how surface water and stormwater will be managed on the site during construction, has been approved;

the development is carried out and operated in strict accordance with the recommendations of a Groundwater Risk Assessment in order to alleviate the risk of water pollution and land instability;

there will be no burial plots within eight metres of the boundaries of 160-194 Halifax Road, Edge End Avenue and Brier Crescent in order to preserve the privacy of adjacent dwellings;

no work will commence until protective fencing has been erected to prevent trees or hedgerows on site from being damaged during building works;

external lighting will not be installed until it has been approved, taking into consideration nearby residents and to preserve the habitat of protected species;

development will not commence until construction traffic access has been created to enable all construction traffic to enter and leave the site in a safe manner without causing a hazard to other road users.

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of operational services, said: “The design of the new cemetery has taken time to develop, and we have considered residents’ comments and suggestions as we have worked through the planning process.

“It was so important we got as many opinions as possible, so we could consider them as we worked towards providing this vital facility, which will ensure there is sufficient burial space in Pendle to meet future needs.”

Coun Mohammad Hanif, the authority’s portfolio holder for health and leisure services, added: “This is a much-needed facility with Nelson’s current cemetery nearing full capacity and will be created to benefit the whole community – whatever people’s religion.”