A car blocking a public footpath in rural Pendle has been removed by the council.

The vehicle, which was surrounded by shrubbery, was left straddling a right of way linking Gisburn Road and Beverley Road in Blacko.

The footpath, which starts near the Rising Sun pub, was blocked first by a trailer and then replaced by a Renault Clio.

The car made it difficult for walkers to pass by | Pendle Council

Coun David Whipp, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We have a great network of public rights of way in Pendle, and we take reports of rights of way being obstructed very seriously.

“People using the public footpath in Blacko are entitled to use the full width of the right of way, but this simply wasn’t possible with a parked car in the way.”

Working with Lancashire County Council, an enforcement notice was served on the owner of the land requiring the car be removed.

When it was not shifted before the deadline given, a recovery vehicle took it away.

The owner then fully cleared the footpath and it is now suitable for public use.

Tom Partridge, Pendle Borough Council’s countryside access officer, said: “We have an excellent working relationship with our colleagues in the public rights of way team at Lancashire County Council - and with their help we can take action to get obstructions like this removed and recover our costs.

“In many cases of obstruction, the responsible person will take prompt action to follow our advice about what needs to be done.

“But when we don’t get the co-operation we need, we will use our powers to take direct action so that the public can enjoy the rights of way which they are entitled to use.”

Coun Mohammad Hanif, portfolio holder for health and leisure services, added: “Public rights of way are there for everyone to enjoy, and we are committed to keeping them accessible and safe.

“If you encounter a problem while using a public footpath in Pendle, please report it via the council’s website - www.pendle.gov.uk/doitonline by clicking on ‘Report a problem on a public right of way’.”