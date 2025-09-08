'Meticulous' rebuild planned for historic Preston pub that started to fall down

One of Preston’s oldest pubs, which partially collapsed after years of decay, will be rebuilt and “meticulously” restored – so that it looks just like it did before.

The Old Dog Inn, on Church Street in the city centre, closed down seven years ago and has been vacant ever since.

It emerged earlier this year that part of the rear of the early 19th-century structure had caved in – while much of the rest of the building was also deemed in need of urgent repair in order to preserve it.

In February, Preston City Council planning officials gave the green light to a raft of remedial works on the Grade II-listed premises, including the complete demolition – and replacement – of the collapsed section.

Now the authority has been asked to approve details of that rebuild, after what was described in planning documents submitted on behalf of applicant Asjed Rafiq as a “lengthy” consultation with the council’s heritage specialists.

It is now proposed that concrete blocks are used for the “inner skin” of the reconstructed area, which will not be visible when the work is complete.

“To maintain the building’s authentic character, the external finishes will remain traditional,” a design and access statement accompanying the planning application explains.

“We will use matching brickwork, lime mortar – and carefully restore existing features.

“The combination of modern structural integrity and classic exterior finishes will ensure the building is both strong and visually consistent with its original design…[and will involve] meticulously restoring the external finishes to preserve the building’s traditional character.

“This collaborative effort guarantees a durable, structurally sound and historically sensitive result,” the document adds.

Similarly sensitive refurbishment of the front of the property, which faces onto Church Street – along with the replacement of the entire roof – had already been approved as part of the decision taken in February.

A previous bid for permission to convert the ground floor of the building into a restaurant – and the first and second storeys to bedsits – was withdrawn more than two years ago, although the city council has previously said it understands that that blueprint may be resurrected in future.

The pub is believed to have been rebuilt in the early 1800s and substantially changed again in 1898.

However, an inn first stood on the site as long ago as 1715 – with early Methodist meetings believed to have been held there – while the “Dog Inn” name dates back even further when it was based at another location in the city.