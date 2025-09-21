Major upgrades to parks in Leyland and Bamber Bridge: all you need to know
More than £400,000 is to be invested in two parks in South Ribble.
The borough council is set to upgrade Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge and Paradise Park in Leyland.
Following recent works to the area with the opening of the 3G sports pitches and upgrades to the play area, a further £215,000 will be invested into Withy Grove Park and will see:
- a reconfigured ball court and skate area with additional lighting
- a paved emergency access road to the northern end of the 3G pitches and paths to provide a hard surfaced area for spectators
- improved entrance and directional signage within the park
- a widening of the junction and entrance road to the main car park to better accommodate vehicles and pedestrians
- improved car park surrounds, replacing and rationalising bollards to tidy the area whilst ensuring the park remains secure against unauthorised vehicles.
Meanwhile, a £226,000 investment in Paradise Park in Moss Side, Leyland, will be provided through funding provided from the developer of the Centurion Village (Test Track) area. The works are set to see:
- resurfacing of the existing stone path network, placing bridges over ditches, and improving drainage
- the addition of new path links between the existing network and the northern boundary ready to link up with the new paths within Centurion Village development
- the planting of new trees to improve the mix of woodland species
- the installation of new entrance gates and signage at the park’s entrances
- installation of public art within a central location in the park
Councillor Matthew Farnworth, cabinet Member for parks, events and culture said, “It’s brilliant that another two local parks are set to be upgraded.
“We know the importance of having quality open spaces and play areas locally. It’s brilliant for children and families to get outside, spend time together, take in exercise and most importantly have fun!
“I am proud that the Council has continued to provide funding to facilitate upgrades and quality improvements to so many of our parks and playgrounds throughout the borough and shows our commitment to deliver for our communities.
“I cannot wait to see the work at Withy Grove and Paradise Park to develop.”
Since 2019, the council has refurbished 17 play areas, and 18 parks and open spaces projects have been completed.