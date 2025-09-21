resurfacing of the existing stone path network, placing bridges over ditches, and improving drainage

the addition of new path links between the existing network and the northern boundary ready to link up with the new paths within Centurion Village development

the planting of new trees to improve the mix of woodland species

the installation of new entrance gates and signage at the park’s entrances

installation of public art within a central location in the park

Councillor Matthew Farnworth, cabinet Member for parks, events and culture said, “It’s brilliant that another two local parks are set to be upgraded.

“We know the importance of having quality open spaces and play areas locally. It’s brilliant for children and families to get outside, spend time together, take in exercise and most importantly have fun!

“I am proud that the Council has continued to provide funding to facilitate upgrades and quality improvements to so many of our parks and playgrounds throughout the borough and shows our commitment to deliver for our communities.

“I cannot wait to see the work at Withy Grove and Paradise Park to develop.”

Since 2019, the council has refurbished 17 play areas, and 18 parks and open spaces projects have been completed.