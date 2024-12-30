Major Preston road to shut for two months in new year

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:19 GMT
A busy Preston road will be shut for up to two months while new traffic lights are installed.

From Monday 6th January, work will begin on the A6 North Road/Moor Lane, with Moor Lane due to be closed at its junction with the A6. Lane closures and temporary traffic lights and diversions will be in place throughout the works.

Moorbrook Street will also be closed at its junction with Moor Lane and made two-way to allow access to and from the University of Central Lancashire car park.

The work is expected to last for up to eight weeks.

Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said:

"We're currently planning a series of major refurbishment schemes in Preston throughout 2025.

"The work will involve installing new ducting within the road for the cables, which will allow future maintenance to be carried out with reduced disruption to traffic

"By carefully planning these projects and carrying them out before the situation becomes critical, such as hardware or cable failure, we hope to reduce disruption for years or decades to come.

"We're also going to bring the existing controlled pedestrian facilities at these locations up to modern standard and make them more accessible for blind and partially sighted users.

"This is a significant investment in new technology and is part of an ongoing programme to renew outdated traffic signals assets across the county."

