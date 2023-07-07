News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Major new estate next to Preston Western Distributor Road gets the green light

A new housing development alongside the Preston Western Distributor Road has been given the go-ahead - just days after the new route opened.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 7th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST- 2 min read
Old Hall Farm estate, LeaOld Hall Farm estate, Lea
Old Hall Farm estate, Lea

Preston City Council’s planning committee gave the nod to the proposed layout and make-up of the 280-dwelling estate, off Riversway in Lea, having granted outline permission for the scheme more than two years ago.

Members heard that developer Bloor Homes had made a number of changes to their original plans in response to issues raised by the council and the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The housebuilder’s agent for the proposal told the meeting that it was “important for the details to be right at this stage in the process”.

The modifications included tweaks to some elements of the access, which committee member - and Lea and Larches ward councillor - David Borrow said he was pleased to see implemented. These included the provision of pedestrian access points from North Syke Avenue and Blackpool Road.

Most Popular

Vehicles will enter the estate directly from Riversway, close to the revamped junction with the Preston Western Distributor - officially now known as Edith Rigby Way - which Cllr Borrow described as “quite complicated”.

The Preston Western Distriubutor’s purpose has been to make accessible the swathes of land earmarked for housing development in North West Preston, where around 6,000 new homes are being built over the 20 years through to the mid-2030s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The main access road to the Bloor Homes estate will run through the centre of the site from south to north, branching off to the east and west to serve the remainder of the plot, which will have a “relatively linear street layout”, according to planning documents.

The committee heard that around 40 percent of the site will be given over to publicly-accessible open space, because of the constraints of developing certain sections of it, where there are electricity pylons and areas of flood risk .

There will also be what members were told amounts to a “significant net increase in the number of trees” at the location after the development is complete, which is likely to be in 2027.

Thirty percent of the properties will fall into the affordable category, with 59 being made available for affordable rent and 25 as shared ownership units.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Overall, there will be 50 two-bedroomed dwellings or maisonettes, 101 with three bedrooms and 129 four-bedroomed properties.

Related topics:Preston City CouncilBlackpool Road