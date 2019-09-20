M&S lorries spotted at Chorley's Market Walk as work edges closer to completion

Have your say

The first M&S lorries have been spotted in Chorley ahead of the company's new shop in the town centre.

Marks and Spencer HGVs were seen near the £12 million Market Walk expansion development on Thursday morning (September 19).

The trucks were in the town centre as part of rehearsals for morning deliveries to the outlet, which will be an M&S Foodhall.

READ MORE: Details of Chorley's new cinema revealed - including a 40-seater VIP screen

The foodhall, which will also have click and collect services, is expected to open to the public in December 2019.

On Twitter, Market Walk owners Chorley Council said: "Not long before Marks & Spencer start fitting out for their new Chorley store.

"They held a test run for their deliveries this morning."

As well as M&S, Reel Cinema will be opening a six-screen movie theatre with plans also afoot for a new adventure golf and bowling alley.

In early 2018, M&S had appeared to withdraw from the development when it began a wider review of its operations in late 2017.

It had been re-negotiating its involvement with Chorley Council since January before signing up to Market Walk in July of the same year.