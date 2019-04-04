LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: All the Preston candidates looking for your vote on May 2

Have your say

It is all to play for in Preston as the city faces an ‘all out’ local election in May.

Normally in local elections a third of seats on the council are up for grabs.

But this year, following a boundary review which has redefined some city wards, all elected members will be competing for their constituents’ votes.

The review by the Local Government Boundary Commission means that 48 councillors will serve the city in the future - down from 57 members.

It also means that 16 wards across the city will be represented by three councillors each.

The nomination list of candidates for Preston reveals that 15 incumbent councillors are not standing in this year’s election including former leader of the Conservative group coun Neil Cartwright, Labour couns Anna Hindle and John Swindells and Independent Conservative coun Lona Smith.

Labour candidate Pav Akhtar, nominated for Plungington Ward, is one to watch as he stands for a seat in the same ward as leader of the city council coun Matthew Brown and coun Nweeda Khan.

In Lea and Larches Ward a former leader of Lancashire County Council, Jennifer Mein, has been put forward.

Manager at women’s project Sahara, Zafar Coupland took time out of local politics but is now standing again for Deepdale ward as a Labour candidate.

Meanwhile Andy Pratt, chairman of Preston Conservative Association, is nominated for Brookfield Ward.

The Commission has made changes to the ward boundary between the Fishwick and Frenchwood and City Centre wards which it says will ‘better reflect community identity’.

It has also stipulated that the Tulketh ward be renamed Cadley, and the Moor Park ward be renamed Plungington.

Local elections take place on Thursday, May 2 with polling stations open between 7am and 10pm.

Votes in Preston will be counted with results announced on Friday, May 3.

The deadline to register to vote in the local election is Friday, April 12. See https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Here is a full list of candidates for each ward in Preston:

Ashton Ward:

Elizabeth ATKINS (Labour, incumbent)

Beth BALSHAW (Independent)

Mike BALSHAW (Independent)

Robert BOSWELL (Labour, incumbent)

Jeremy DABLE (Liberal Democrats)

David DWYER (Conservative)

Christopher FINCH (Liberal Democrats)

Simon PLATT (UKIP)

Rebecca POTTER (Liberal Democrats)

Mark ROUTLEDGE (Labour, incumbent)

Tes SLATER (Conservative)

Luke WALMSLEY (Conservative)

Brookfield Ward

John BROWNE (Labour, incumbent)

Philip CORKER (Labour, incumbent)

Fiona DUKE (Liberal Democrats)

Nerys EAVES (Labour, incumbent)

Anthony HELPS (UKIP)

Mary KENNEDY (Conservative)

Bowen PERRYMAN (Conservative)

Andrew PRATT (Conservative)

Jurgen VOGES (Liberal Democrats)

Cadley Ward

Paul BALSHAW (Conservative)

Claire CRAVEN (Liberal Democrats, incumbent)

Simon CROWE (Conservative)

James HULL (Labour, incumbent)

John POTTER (Liberal Democrats, incumbent)

Debbie SHANNON (Liberal Democrats )

Harry SPILLMAN (Labour)

Jim WITHERINGTON (Conservative)

Robert WOOD (Labour)

City Centre Ward

Harshad CHAUHAN (Liberal Democrats)

Munirah DASU PATEL (Conservative)

Salim DESAI (Labour, incumbent)

Carol HENSHAW (Labour, incumbent)

Pamela HOMER (Conservative)

Peter MOSS (Labour, incumbent)

Ennis O`DONNELL (Liberal Democrats)

Connor RUMBLE (Conservative)

Deepdale Ward

Issi BAX (Labour, incumbent)

Deborah BELLEVUE DE SYLVA (Conservative)

Zafar COUPLAND (Labour)

William KING (Conservative)

Stephen MULLEN (Liberal Democrats)

Siraz Ali NATHA (Labour)

Keith SEDGEWICK (Conservative, incumbent)

Benjamin WARD (Liberal Democrats)

Fishwick and Frenchwood Ward

Danielle BUTLER (Conservative)

Whitney HAWKINS (Labour, incumbent)

Colin HOMER (Conservative)

Peter NEWSHAM (Liberal Democrats)

Yakub PATEL (Labour, incumbent)

Martyn RAWLINSON (Labour, incumbent)

Fay WHITTAM (Conservative)

Michael YATES (Liberal Democrats)

Garrison Ward

Freddie BAILEY (Labour, incumbent)

Lynne BROOKS (Labour)

Mehfuz DASU PATEL (Conservative)

Stuart GREENHALGH (Conservative, incumbent)

Peter KELLY (Labour, incumbent)

Pamela POTTER (Liberal Democrats)

Michael TURNER (Liberal Democrats)

Hans VOGES (Liberal Democrats)

Paul WHALLEY (Conservative)

Greyfriars Ward

Tim COX (Conservative)

Rowena EDMONDSON (Independent, incumbent)

Daniel GREGG (Liberal Democrats )

Graham JOLLIFFE (Conservative, incumbent)

Tony RAISBECK (Liberal Democrats)

Lakwinder SINGH (Conservative)

Ted SMITH (Labour)

Stacey THOBURN (Labour)

Alexander WARREN (Liberal Democrats)

Alan Winston WOODS (Labour)

Ingol and Cottam Ward

Pauline BROWN (Liberal Democrats, incumbent)

Neil DARBY (Liberal Democrats, incumbent)

Trevor HART (Conservative, incumbent)

Julie HUMPHREY (Labour)

Mark JEWELL (Liberal Democrats )

Joseph MACLAREN (Labour)

Martin MCKEEVER (Conservative, incumbent)

Barry MCLOUGHLIN (Labour)

Judith PARKER (Conservative)

Nicola SUGGATE (UKIP)

Lea and Larches Ward

Monwara AMIN (Conservative)

David BORROW (Labour, incumbent)

David CALLAGHAN (Conservative)

Edward CRAVEN (Liberal Democrats )

Phil CROWE (Labour, incumbent)

James DOYLE (Conservative)

Jason HIGHAM (Liberal Democrats)

Jason JEFFREY (Liberal Democrats, incumbent)

Mark KINGSLEY (UKIP)

Jennifer MEIN (Labour)

Plungington Ward

Pav AKHTAR (Labour)

Graham BRIGGS (Liberal Democrats )

Matthew BROWN (Labour, incumbent)

Jonty CAMPBELL (Conservative)

Peter HOLT-MYLROIE (Liberal Democrats)

Nweeda KHAN (Labour, incumbent)

Pauline LITTLEFAIR (Conservative)

Ian MCDOUGALL (Liberal Democrats)

Jayne TULLY (Conservative)

Preston Rural East Ward

Edgar ARBIDANS (Liberal Democrats)

Susan CRAWSHAW (Labour)

Ian DONNELL (Conservative, incumbent)

Joanne JOYNER (Liberal Democrats)

Harry LANDLESS (Conservative)

Peter LAWRENCE (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew MACLAREN (Labour)

George TAIT (Labour)

Ron WOOLLAM (Conservative, incumbent)

Preston Rural North Ward

Rebecca BOSWELL (Labour)

Alan DENT (Labour)

Craig EASTON (UKIP)

Michael FARRINGTON (Labour)

Sandra FINCH (Liberal Democrats)

Peter JOHNSTONE (Liberal Democrats)

Charles LATCHFORD (Conservative)

Keith MIDDLEBROUGH (Conservative)

Matthew RAISBECK (Liberal Democrats)

Sue WHITTAM (Conservative, incumbent)

Ribbleton Ward

Robert ASH (Liberal Democrats)

Luke BOSMAN (Liberal Democrats)

Issa DASU PATEL (Conservative)

Robert JONES (Conservative)

Mary KUDI (Conservative)

Nick POMFRET (Labour, incumbent)

Brian ROLLO (Labour, incumbent)

Jonathan SAKSENA (Labour, incumbent)

Andrew WATT (UKIP)

Sharoe Green Ward

Kathleen ATKINS (Labour)

Helen DISLEY (Green)

Daniel DUCKWORTH (Conservative)

Craig FORREST (Labour)

Maxwell GREEN (Conservative)

Thomas HACKETT (Liberal Democrats)

George KULBACKI (Liberal Democrats)

Gregory VICKERS (Liberal Democrats)

Samir VOHRA (Labour)

David WALKER (Conservative, incumbent)

St Matthews Ward

Jeffrey ABRAM (Liberal Democrats)

Michael BASFORD (Liberal Democrats)

Jono GRISDALE (Labour, incumbent)

Javed IQBAL (Labour, incumbent)

Jade MORGAN (Labour, incumbent)

Frank PARKER (Conservative)

Parviz SHAHSVAR (Conservative)

Sharon SHAHSVAR (Conservative)