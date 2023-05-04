News you can trust since 1886
Local election 2023: when will my local authority announce the results from the council elections?

The votes are in but many are yet to be counted.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Council elections are took place across Lancashire and the rest of the country on Thursday (May 4) as the future direction of many councils are determined.

But unlike in years gone, many councils no longer count votes until the following day, with most results expected to be declared in the afternoon, with the exception of Chorley, where the count took place on Thursday night.

The results will be announced on Friday and will be published on the Lancashire Post.

Provisional council election declaration times have been announced for across the country.Provisional council election declaration times have been announced for across the country.
Here are the times of the expected declarations across Lancashire:

  • Blackburn with Darwen – 1.30pm
  • Blackpool – 3pm
  • Chorley – 2am
  • Fylde – 4.30pm
  • Lancaster – 5.30
  • Preston – 2.30
  • Ribble Valley – 4pm
  • South Ribble – 6pm
  • West Lancashire – 4pm
  • Wyre – 4pm
