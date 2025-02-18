Local councillors in Lancashire clash over plans to freeze council tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local councillors in a Lancashire borough councillor clashed last week over proposals to freeze council tax for residents.

An ambition by Ribble Valley Council Conservatives to freeze the borough’s council tax for the coming year at current levels has been presented as a successful achievement by the Tory leadership but branded risky with bad consequences by opposition Labour and Green councillors.

Conservative councillors have backed recommendations, which include a council tax freeze for the next 12 months, which will be formally voted-on by all councillors at the budget meeting in March.

The recommendations were drawn-up by a council budget working group and backed by Conservatives this week at a pre-budget Policy & Finance Committee meeting but they remain recommendations at this point.

Opposition Labour and Green councillors put forward an alternative recommendation this week, recommending a local council tax increase of 2.99 per cent, saying a rise is essential for the borough’s needs. vut the idea was opposed by Conservatives at the committee and rejected in a vote.

Ribble Valley Borough Councillors dicussing the proposed council tax freeze. Credit: Robbie Macdonald | Robbie Macdonald

What context was considered?

The Policy & Finance Committee was given reports and forecasts from council officers.

The council’s income comes mainly from council tax, business rates, the New Homes Bonus incentive and government grants.

Factors such as energy prices, interest rates, council savings, investments and National Insurance payments by the council were among the factors considered.

Also in the background is an expected shake-up of business rates in 2026 and the possible merger or abolitions of Lancashire councils in future, under Westminster government aims to reform local councils.

Ribble Valley Council’s current council tax for a Band D property is £170.69 and the working group is recommending council tax stay the same.

If all its budget proposals are agreed, there would be around £3.8million in the council’s general fund balances at the end of March 2026, according to forecasts.

What did the councillors say?

At this week’s Policy & Finance meeting, Conservative Coun Stephen Atkinson, the leader of the council, understood a surplus of around £585,000 this year and around £468,000 next year would be put in the council’s general balance.

He said: “Altogether, we are going to put over £1million into the reserves while the rest of the country is in absolute chaos. I think that’s a credit to the officers and the political leadership of this council.”

Labour Coun Michael Graveston is the opposition leader which includes Greens and Progressive Liberals. He said: “The council’s balances are in good shape. But when we look forward, it becomes interesting. There is a substantial amount of money and some would be going into a reserve fund, based on the forecasts. But we would like to see more spent on things like Ribblesdale Pool.

“I appreciate people’s hard work on this but if we pass-up the opportunity to put up council tax this year, we will lose the opportunity to raise funds for the future. If we raise council tax, we’d have better reserves and increased sustainability for the pool.”

He proposed one change to the recommendations, calling for the council tax to be raised by 2.99 per cent and in a vote, Labour and Green councillors supported the amendment, but they were out-voted by Conservatives, so it failed.

Conservative Simon Hore, the council deputy leader, said: “In many ways, I agree with Coun Graveston’s comments. But here, I think we should go with the working group’s recommendations on the budget and freeze the council tax. We should recommend all these to the full council in March.”

Conservative Kevin Horkin added: “Sense has prevailed regarding freezing the council tax. Bearing in mind the government is raising the tax burden for ordinary people, I’m quite staggered that Labour has proposed a council tax rise. ”

Independent Coun Jim Rogerson, who had mixed feelings, said: “I’m cautious about increasing the council tax. Because with the reserves we have, I would fail to justify it. But I can also see the potential for issues in the long term. Twenty-five per cent of the council’s money comes from business rates growth and the New Homes Bonus. We could lose that next year. Do we need some protection?”

Green Coun Malcolm Peplow said: “The Conservatives are keen to remind us about low council tax. But when it’s frozen, it means we have to absorb rising inflation and costs. If we freeze it, we cannot capture the lost money in future. It’s the type of decision which has cost us over the years. It’s like taking a pay cut. It ends-up with not being able to pay the bills. It’s unsustainable.

“I support a modest increase in council tax. It would help us to fund local services and protect us from shortfall in future years.”

But the council freeze recommendation won majority backing on the committee. Another recommendation is for the budget working group to keep the council’s finances under review and consider a savings plan to address forecasted future budget deficits, once funding changes for councils are clearer.