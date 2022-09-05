Liz Truss announced as new Prime Minister after beating Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership contest
Liz Truss has won the Tory leadership contest and will become the country’s next prime minister.
The 47-year-old will become the country’s third female prime minister after securing victory in the Tory leadership contest.
She defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 and will take over as prime minister on Tuesday (September 6).
Ms Truss said it was an honour to be announced as the winner of the Tory leadership contest after a “hard-fought campaign” against Mr Sunak.
The new Prime Minister faces the immediate challenge of easing the cost-of-living crisis for households across the country faced with soaring energy bills.
The former foreign secretary has already promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.
She received a standing ovation after her victory speech in central London today.
She said: “During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative.
“We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years.
“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.
“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”
Boris Johnson will depart No 10 on Tuesday and Ms Truss will fly to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.
She will then begin work putting together a response to the energy crisis, with support promised within days.