LIVE: Preston City Council local election results 2022

The Local Democracy Reporting Service will be there, bringing Lancashire Post readers the results, on this page, as they come in throughout the early hours of Friday.

We will have a breakdown of the vote in each ward and a tally of how things are looking for each of the parties.

Ahead of the count, the votes will first be verified – and then the totals totted up for each of the 16 seats which have been contested today, out of the 48 that make up the authority in total.

This was the scene at the count at the Guild Hall in 2021

Of those 16 seats, half are being defended by their current holders – including two cabinet members on the Labour-run council. They are David Borrow (planning and regulation) and Robert Boswell (environment and community safety).

Going into the count tonight, Labour holds 28 seats, the Conservatives have 11 and the Liberal Democrats seven.

Until today, there was one Labour Independent member – former deputy council leader Peter Moss – who is not standing again.

There was also a vacancy in the Brookfield ward following the death of veteran Labour councillor John Browne, who passed away in March after serving almost 39 years on the authority.

As soon as the results start to come in, they will appear here:

Key:

INC – denotes incumbent