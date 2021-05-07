LIVE Local Election Results: Chorley Borough Council
The political landscape in the Chorley borough will change from today, as the votes begin to be counted following yesterday’s local election, May 6.
The public has voted and a raft of new councillors will be brought in to play, with every seat now up for grabs following a change in ward boundaries.
There are a total of 122 candidates in the running in this year’s Chorley Borough Council election - with a total of 42 councillors to be elected across the 14 newly established wards.
This is a change for Chorley, as typically, the council elects one-third of councillors every year for three years.
But the new boundary changes have meant that every seat is open for the taking in this year's election.
The authority has been Labour-controlled since 2012. At the last poll in 2019, the party secured 37 seats, with the Conservatives taking the remaining 10.
This year, there are 42 candidates representing the Labour party, 39 for the Conservatives, 10 standing for the Liberal Democrats, 22 for the Green Party, five independent and one for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.
As the count developed throughout today, stay up to date on our website to find updates of the declarations as they are made, and a final analysis of the results this evening.
As it stands (3 out of 14 declarations)
Labour Party - Chorley East, Adlington and Anderton, Chorley South West
Conservative Party
Liberal Democrats
The Green Party
Independent
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Councillors up for election:
- Adlington & Anderton - 6,610 votes cast - LABOUR 29.12 per cent turnout
Neil Gardiner Baglow - Conservative Party - 790
Sally Felton - Green Party - 237
Jeffrey Johnstone Green - Conservative Party - 795
Paul Edward Lowe - Conservative Party - 738
June Molyneaux - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,205
Philip William Pilling - Liberal Democrats - 167
Kim Snape - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,436
Peter Francis Wilson - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,232
- Buckshaw & Whittle
Stuart Anthony Clewlow - Independent
Darrell Fisher Dunn
Fiona Mary Gibson - Labour Party
David Goldon - Liberal Democrats
Michelle Le Marinel - Labour Party
Dedrah Cecilia Moss - Labour Party
Gail Patricia Ormston - Liberal Democrats
Rowan Patrick Power - Liberal Democrats
Aidy Riggott - Conservative Party
Rachel Smith - Green Party
Christine Turner - Conservative Party
John Philip Walker - Conservative Party
- Chorley East - 5,337 votes cast - LABOUR Turnout 29.15 per cent
Marie Elizabeth Gray - Conservative Party - 409
Patricia Mary Haughton - Conservative Party - 386
Hasina Khan - Labour Party - 1,070
Zara Khan - Labour Party - 992
Sandra Mercer - Conservative Party - 360
James Steven Nevett - Labour Party - 1,066
Carl Antony Nuttall - Green Party - 227
- Chorley North & Astley
Kath Becker - Green Party
Greg Chapman - Conservative Party
Stuart Jamieson - Conservative Party
Adrian Lowe - Labour Party
Alistair William Morwood - Labour Party
Mark Perks - Independent
Jean Margaret Sherwood - Labour Party
James Andrew Siswick - Conservative Party
- Chorley North East
Gordon France - Labour Party
Margaret Mary France - Labour Party
Peter Malpas - Conservative Party
Greg Morgan - Conservative Party
Finty Maye Royle - Green Party
Jon Royle - Green Party
Clive Tattum - Conservative Party
Jenny Whiffen - Labour Party
- Chorley North West
Nicola Adshead - Green Party
Sarah Elizabeth Jane Ainsworth - Labour Party
Aaron Beaver - Labour Party
Carole Margaret Billouin - Conservative Party
Anna Frances Calderbank - Green Party
Matthew John Lynch - Labour Party
Mick Muncaster - Conservative Party
Mark Worsley Tebbutt - Green Party
Geoffrey Turner - Conservative Party
- Chorley South East & Heath Charnock
Alistair Ward Bradley - Labour Party
Ryan Anthony Kevin Grogan - Conservative Party
Larysa EIleen Hathaway - Green Party
Martin James Hathaway - Green Party
Jenny Hurley - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Gillian Jamieson - Conservative Party
Samir Khan - Labour Party
Emma Jayne Kilburn - Green Party
Bev Murray - Labour Party
Craig Southern - Conservative Party
- Chorley South West - 4,980 votes cast - LABOUR 33.3 per cent turnout
Kevin Michael Brown - Conservative Party - 382
Karen Margaret Derbyshire - Labour Party - 951
Olga Maria Gomez-Cash - Green Party - 350
Terry Howarth - Labour Party - 875
Andy Hunter-Rossall - Green Party - 380
Roy Lees - Labour Party - 942
Susan Margaret Morris - Conservative Party - 377
Martin Andrew Topp - Conservative Party - 336
Jane Elizabeth Weston - Green Party - 342
- Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton
Sam Chapman - Conservative Party
Alan Cullens - Conservative Party
Stephen John Fenn - Liberal Democrats
Peter Alexander Gabbott - Labour Party
Graham Mike - Independent
Ann Elizabeth Harrison - Labour Party
Ryan Lee James Quick - Labour Party
Jackie Robinson - Green Party
Marie Walker - Conservative Party
Steve Williams - Independent
- Clayton West & Cuerden
Richard Llewellyn Chandler-Jones - Liberal Democrats
Glenda Charlesworth - Liberal Democrats
Mark Edward Clifford - Labour Party
Magdalene Margaret Cullens - Conservative Party
Clare Elizabeth Hales - Green Party
Yvonne Marie Hargreaves - Labour Party
Jocelyn Mary Morgan - Conservative Party
William Simmance - Conservative Party
Robert Stewart Wade - Green Party
Neville Grant Whitham - Labour Party
- Coppull
Julia Louise Berry - Labour Party
Scott Henry Caunce - Conservative Party
Valerie Marie Caunce - Conservative Party
Alex Martin Hilton - Labour Party
Steve Holgate - Labourb Party
Catherine Frances Hunter-Rossall - Green Party
Paul Leadbetter - Conservative Party
- Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South
Martin William Boardman - Conservative Party
John Clare - Green Party
Keith Iddon - Conservative Party
Alan John Platt - Conservative Party
Pam Sloan - Labour Party
Paul Mark Sloan - Labour Party
Caroline Turner - Labour Party
John Patrick Wright - Liberal Democrats
- Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard
Dominique Claire - Green Party
John Derek Dalton - Conservative Party
Martin John Fisher - Labour Party
Mark Robert Frost - Liberal Democrats
Harold Heaton - Conservative Party
Andrew Quickfall - Conservative Party
Gillian Frances Sharples - Labour Party
Alan Whittaker - Labour Party
- Euxton
Diane Elizabeth Curtis - Liberal Democrats
Catherine Ann Donegan - Labour Party
Danny Gee - Labour Party
Tommy Gray - Labour Party
Richard Taylor Kilburn - Green Party
Debra Platt - Conservative Party
Philip Preston - Conservative Party