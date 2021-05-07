LIVE Local Election Results: Chorley Borough Council

Votes will be verified before the wards are announced

The public has voted and a raft of new councillors will be brought in to play, with every seat now up for grabs following a change in ward boundaries.

There are a total of 122 candidates in the running in this year’s Chorley Borough Council election - with a total of 42 councillors to be elected across the 14 newly established wards.

This is a change for Chorley, as typically, the council elects one-third of councillors every year for three years.

Three councillors will be elected for each ward, of which there are now 14

But the new boundary changes have meant that every seat is open for the taking in this year's election.

The authority has been Labour-controlled since 2012. At the last poll in 2019, the party secured 37 seats, with the Conservatives taking the remaining 10.

This year, there are 42 candidates representing the Labour party, 39 for the Conservatives, 10 standing for the Liberal Democrats, 22 for the Green Party, five independent and one for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.

As the count developed throughout today, stay up to date on our website to find updates of the declarations as they are made, and a final analysis of the results this evening.

As it stands (3 out of 14 declarations)

Labour Party - Chorley East, Adlington and Anderton, Chorley South West

Councillors up for election:

- Adlington & Anderton - 6,610 votes cast - LABOUR 29.12 per cent turnout

Neil Gardiner Baglow - Conservative Party - 790

Sally Felton - Green Party - 237

Jeffrey Johnstone Green - Conservative Party - 795

Paul Edward Lowe - Conservative Party - 738

June Molyneaux - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,205

Philip William Pilling - Liberal Democrats - 167

Kim Snape - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,436

Peter Francis Wilson - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,232

- Buckshaw & Whittle

Stuart Anthony Clewlow - Independent

Darrell Fisher Dunn

Fiona Mary Gibson - Labour Party

David Goldon - Liberal Democrats

Michelle Le Marinel - Labour Party

Dedrah Cecilia Moss - Labour Party

Gail Patricia Ormston - Liberal Democrats

Rowan Patrick Power - Liberal Democrats

Aidy Riggott - Conservative Party

Rachel Smith - Green Party

Christine Turner - Conservative Party

John Philip Walker - Conservative Party

- Chorley East - 5,337 votes cast - LABOUR Turnout 29.15 per cent

Marie Elizabeth Gray - Conservative Party - 409

Patricia Mary Haughton - Conservative Party - 386

Hasina Khan - Labour Party - 1,070

Zara Khan - Labour Party - 992

Sandra Mercer - Conservative Party - 360

James Steven Nevett - Labour Party - 1,066

Carl Antony Nuttall - Green Party - 227

- Chorley North & Astley

Kath Becker - Green Party

Greg Chapman - Conservative Party

Stuart Jamieson - Conservative Party

Adrian Lowe - Labour Party

Alistair William Morwood - Labour Party

Mark Perks - Independent

Jean Margaret Sherwood - Labour Party

James Andrew Siswick - Conservative Party

- Chorley North East

Gordon France - Labour Party

Margaret Mary France - Labour Party

Peter Malpas - Conservative Party

Greg Morgan - Conservative Party

Finty Maye Royle - Green Party

Jon Royle - Green Party

Clive Tattum - Conservative Party

Jenny Whiffen - Labour Party

- Chorley North West

Nicola Adshead - Green Party

Sarah Elizabeth Jane Ainsworth - Labour Party

Aaron Beaver - Labour Party

Carole Margaret Billouin - Conservative Party

Anna Frances Calderbank - Green Party

Matthew John Lynch - Labour Party

Mick Muncaster - Conservative Party

Mark Worsley Tebbutt - Green Party

Geoffrey Turner - Conservative Party

- Chorley South East & Heath Charnock

Alistair Ward Bradley - Labour Party

Ryan Anthony Kevin Grogan - Conservative Party

Larysa EIleen Hathaway - Green Party

Martin James Hathaway - Green Party

Jenny Hurley - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Gillian Jamieson - Conservative Party

Samir Khan - Labour Party

Emma Jayne Kilburn - Green Party

Bev Murray - Labour Party

Craig Southern - Conservative Party

- Chorley South West - 4,980 votes cast - LABOUR 33.3 per cent turnout

Kevin Michael Brown - Conservative Party - 382

Karen Margaret Derbyshire - Labour Party - 951

Olga Maria Gomez-Cash - Green Party - 350

Terry Howarth - Labour Party - 875

Andy Hunter-Rossall - Green Party - 380

Roy Lees - Labour Party - 942

Susan Margaret Morris - Conservative Party - 377

Martin Andrew Topp - Conservative Party - 336

Jane Elizabeth Weston - Green Party - 342

- Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton

Sam Chapman - Conservative Party

Alan Cullens - Conservative Party

Stephen John Fenn - Liberal Democrats

Peter Alexander Gabbott - Labour Party

Graham Mike - Independent

Ann Elizabeth Harrison - Labour Party

Ryan Lee James Quick - Labour Party

Jackie Robinson - Green Party

Marie Walker - Conservative Party

Steve Williams - Independent

- Clayton West & Cuerden

Richard Llewellyn Chandler-Jones - Liberal Democrats

Glenda Charlesworth - Liberal Democrats

Mark Edward Clifford - Labour Party

Magdalene Margaret Cullens - Conservative Party

Clare Elizabeth Hales - Green Party

Yvonne Marie Hargreaves - Labour Party

Jocelyn Mary Morgan - Conservative Party

William Simmance - Conservative Party

Robert Stewart Wade - Green Party

Neville Grant Whitham - Labour Party

- Coppull

Julia Louise Berry - Labour Party

Scott Henry Caunce - Conservative Party

Valerie Marie Caunce - Conservative Party

Alex Martin Hilton - Labour Party

Steve Holgate - Labourb Party

Catherine Frances Hunter-Rossall - Green Party

Paul Leadbetter - Conservative Party

- Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South

Martin William Boardman - Conservative Party

John Clare - Green Party

Keith Iddon - Conservative Party

Alan John Platt - Conservative Party

Pam Sloan - Labour Party

Paul Mark Sloan - Labour Party

Caroline Turner - Labour Party

John Patrick Wright - Liberal Democrats

- Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard

Dominique Claire - Green Party

John Derek Dalton - Conservative Party

Martin John Fisher - Labour Party

Mark Robert Frost - Liberal Democrats

Harold Heaton - Conservative Party

Andrew Quickfall - Conservative Party

Gillian Frances Sharples - Labour Party

Alan Whittaker - Labour Party

- Euxton

Diane Elizabeth Curtis - Liberal Democrats

Catherine Ann Donegan - Labour Party

Danny Gee - Labour Party

Tommy Gray - Labour Party

Richard Taylor Kilburn - Green Party

Debra Platt - Conservative Party