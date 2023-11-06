The leader of Burnley Council and nine other councillors have resigned from the Labour Party over Sir Keir Starmer's decision not to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, who has been in the party for 10 years, said it had been a "really difficult decision" to leave the Labour Party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leader of Burnley Council Coun. Afrasiab Anwar and nine other councillors have resigned from the Labour Party over Sir Keir Starmer's decision not to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10 councillors described their memberships as "untenable" given the leadership's refusal to demand a ceasefire in the Middle East.

In a statement, they said Sir Keir had indicated he "does not value the voice of the grassroots of the party" - citing remarks the Opposition leader made following a speech on Friday in the North East.

The statement also said: “Since the onset of the violence in Gaza/Israel, we, as a collective, have consistently used our roles as councillors to advocate on behalf of our communities to bring peace by urging the leadership to call for a release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire.

“Every life holds equal value and we strongly condemn the loss of any innocent life without reservation. Every life holds equal value and indiscriminate bombing and collective punishment of innocent civilians is a clear violation of International Law. We have tirelessly worked to convey this message to various levels of the Labour Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot remain in a party that is not doing enough whilst innocent people are being killed in Gaza and Israel. We will continue to represent our communities as Independent councillors on our respective councils and use our voice to challenge injustices across the world.”

Labour have backed the UK government's stance of calling for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid and medical treatments to reach Palestinians in Gaza. But Labour councillors have again criticised this move claiming that it is not enough.

The other councillors who have resigned along with Coun. Anwar are: Ishtiaq Mohammed, Shah Hussain, Asif Raja, Serish Lone, Misbah Kazmi, Arif Khan, Lubna Khan, Saeed Chaudhary and Nusrat Kazmi.