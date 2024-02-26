Lancashire's transport windfall from scrapped HS2 cash
The funding is the first transport budget of its kind that is specifically targeted at smaller cities, towns and rural areas and empowers local people and local leaders to invest in the local transport projects that matter most to their communities.
It is part of a £4.7 billion government funding package for the North and Midlands to improve public transport, reduce congestion and upgrade local bus and train stations.
Local authorities will receive the funding over a seven-year period from April 2025 and will spend the intervening period planning how to spend it.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Today’s £4.7 billion investment is truly game-changing for the smaller cities, towns, and rural communities across the North and the Midlands and is only possible because this government has a plan to improve local transport and is willing to take tough decisions like reallocating funding from the second phase of HS2.
“This funding boost will make a real difference to millions of people, empowering local authorities to drive economic growth, transform communities, and improve the daily transport connections that people rely on for years to come.”
A senior government source added: "This money will be a huge boost for people in Lancashire. It will be local people, rather than ministers in Whitehall, who will be able to decide what local transport improvements they spend this funding on.
"This Conservative government’s plan to reallocate HS2 funding into local transport improvements will benefit more people in more places, more quickly.”