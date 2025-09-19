Lancashire villagers told 'it’s up to you' to protect community from flooding

Residents of a Pendle village are being urged to help in the fight against flooding - by operating the defences put in place to protect where they live.

The number of volunteer flood wardens in Earby has declined, meaning there are fewer people poised to spring into action when heavy rain hits.

As the flood risk rises from Wentcliffe and Earby Becks - potentially threatening homes, businesses and even lives - there is usually just half an hour to activate protective barriers.

Pendle Borough Council says that makes flood wardens “the first line of defence” for the community.

Flooding on New Year's Eve2024, at the A56 Earby Punch Bowl | National World

The authority’s leader, David Whipp, said: “We all remember the devastating floods of December 2015.

“That showed how crucial it is to have local volunteers who can respond quickly and help get flood defences in place.

"In the 10 years since the Boxing Day floods, a lot of work has been done to alleviate flooding in Earby.

“More than £5.5 million has been invested, including [in] a new flood wall on New Cut and work on Victoria Clough.

"We're currently working on a potential multi-million-pound scheme to reduce the risk of flooding on Water Street, but we still need to be prepared to respond to flooding at any time.

"Community volunteers are critical to a successful fight against flooding.

“Flood barriers need to be in place within 30 minutes to be effective so we’re particularly looking for people who live nearby and can act fast when flooding threatens.”

Local residents and businesses are invited to an event – 999 what’s your emergency? Flooding! - at Earby Fire Station on Saturday 27th September, from 10am - 2pm, to find out more about volunteering as a flood warden.

Anyone interested can also email Scott Whalley, the council’s engineering manager, at [email protected]