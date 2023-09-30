Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets are being fined after being caught on doorbell cameras in Clitheroe and Longridge

Ribble Valley Borough Council said doorbell camera footage provided by members of the public has led to fixed penalty notices being issued to a number of ‘irresponsible’ dog owners who failed to clean up after their pets in Longridge and Clitheroe.

“Dog fouling is unpleasant for everyone,” said a spokesperson for the Council.

"One of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s priorities is to help make resident’s lives safer and healthier, which includes ensuring that all public spaces are safe, clean, and accessible to all.

"Ribble Valley Borough Council’s key focus is to educate dog owners to encourage responsible behaviour.

"However, when a dog owner does not pick up and dispose of their dog’s faeces, the council will consider prosecuting them.

"In some cases, a fixed penalty notice may be issued, which requires the payment of a fine.”

Andrew Dent, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of environmental health, added: “The environmental health team work hard to educate residents about the consequences of dog fouling for both the community and those caught offending.

"In addition to education, and initiatives such as the public spaces protection order, ongoing enforcement is key to tackling the very small minority of dog owners who risk public health and blight the environment by not picking up.

“In undertaking enforcement, we also rely on evidence and information provided by residents, such as doorbell camera footage, to help us target the right individuals.

“Any resident who feels that that they may be able to provide information or evidence such as doorbell camera footage, should contact the environmental health team at [email protected] or via telephone at 01200 425111.”