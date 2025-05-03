Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Reform UK’s victorious candidates in the Lancashire County Council elections have admitted to being shocked to find themselves as part of the group that will now take charge of the authority.

Ellie Close and Simon Gummer were amongst the 53 Reform members whose wins sent the party surging to power at County Hall on Friday – decimating the established Conservative and Labour groups in the process.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the pair said they are ready for the challenge of their newfound role as local politicians – even though, according to the now County Cllr Close, they “weren’t expecting” it.

“It feels really good…the hard work starts now,” the new member for Leyland South said.

Both the outgoing Labour opposition group leader Matthew Tomlinson – a veteran county councillor of more than two decades – and the leader of the Liberal Democrat group, David Howarth, who retained his seat, expressed concern about the lack of experience amongst many of the Reform UK candidates who are now in control of the top-tier authority.

County Cllr Howarth said he had a “fear for the county” in the wake of the result.

However, County Cllr Gummer – who now represents Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge – said he and his colleagues were “going to do our very best and work as hard as we can”.

Asked what had motivated them to stand for Reform, both said it was their children.

“I want to make sure the area…is better for [my daughter] growing up,” County Cllr Gummer said.

He said he had little interest in local politics when he was younger, but that his awareness had grown in recent years.

“As time’s gone on…[politics] does affect you as you…get older. It’s just that you want to help make changes that the general people want,” he added.

County Cllr Close – who ousted Conservative cabinet member for children and families Jayne Rear from her seat – said the Reform UK victors appreciated “every single vote”.

“It’s exciting, it’s really nice to see we’ve got the support,” she explained.

“I think, for a long time, people haven’t really had a choice – and they haven’t really found a political party that sits with them.”

Asked whether he was daunted by what lay ahead, County Cllr Gummer said he was “up for the challenge, but a little bit nervous about it”.

“It’s a steep learning curve, but we’re both happy to do it,” he said.