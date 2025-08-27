Lancashire council asks locals how it should spend £20m on their town

How do you think Nelson could be improved? | Google

Residents of a Lancashire town are being asked for their views on how to spend £20m to improve the place they live.

Nelson’s ‘Plan for Neighbourhoods’ will be delivered over the next 10 years focusing on the themes of thriving places, stronger communities and taking back control.

The scheme is a refocusing and renaming, under the current government, of the previous Nelson Long Term Town Plan.

Cllr Asjad Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Pendle Borough Council and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Development and Regeneration, said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped to shape our plans so far.

“Following a short pause we’re now ready to move forward and we want to hear from you.

“This is a fresh opportunity for us to work together to ensure this investment has a real and lasting impact.

“Please tell us what you think Nelson needs most. This long-term funding allows us to focus on the town’s priorities and deliver real change.”

The Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods team will be attending community events over the coming weeks to talk to residents and gather ideas.

Local people can also have their say online by completing a short survey here - https://forms.office.com/e/71SrXWuGvR

The survey will be open until Sunday 19 October.

Claire Bennett, CEO of Positive Action in the Community and Chair of Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods Board, added: “We are so pleased that this vital funding will continue.

“Residents and businesses have worked closely with us in the past to identify priorities and I‘m delighted that we can now build on that foundation.

“Please take this opportunity to help us create a plan which is driven by our community, deliverable and will really benefit everyone who lives and works in Nelson.”

To find out more, email [email protected]