A Preston councillor who was suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of antisemitism has announced she is joining the new political movement being formed by Jeremy Corbyn.

Carol Henshaw lost the Labour whip on Preston City Council back in March after a complaint about messages that she had sent in a WhatsApp chat with other Labour councillors sparked an investigation by the regional party.

At the time, she was the cabinet member for climate change on the authority – a post from which she was removed as a result of her suspension.

The City Centre ward representative has sat as an independent since the whip was withdrawn, but has now quit Labour altogether to become a member of the provisionally-titled ‘Your Party’, which is the process of being founded by the former Labour leader. Until it is officially established, she remains an independent.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands the move means that the Labour Party investigation – which was still ongoing – will now be discontinued, without a conclusion ever being reached.

Cllr Henshaw said she had been “hoping to get exonerated and then resign”, but that “the inception of this new party is exciting and so I’ve signed up to it”.

She also told the LDRS she felt like she had been “scapegoated and incredibly unfairly treated” by Labour.

Cllr Carol Henshaw has quit Labour after a five-month suspension | PCC

The Labour leader of Preston City Council, Matthew Brown, said his group was “sad” to see her leave the party.

The contents of Cllr Henshaw’s WhatsApp messages emerged after a local resident submitted a public question to be asked at a city council meeting on 6th March.

Harry Spillman had obtained a transcript of exchanges from August 2024 – screenshots of which were also seen by the LDRS – in a thread named “Labour Group Social”.

In the discussion, Cllr Henshaw queried whether “this far right s**t” – believed to refer to the riots that had occurred across the country following the Southport child murders – was being “funded by Zionists”.

Mr. Spillman – who describes himself as a “secular Jew” – had attempted to raise the matter in the council chamber after being dissatisfied with the response he received when he approached the local Labour group in late summer 2024. He described the contents of the chat – between a handful of Labour councillors – as an “outpouring of antisemitic bile”.

His question was initially accepted by the authority, but then permission for him to ask it was withdrawn after council officers said it could “prejudice” the regional Labour probe, of which they were only subsequently made aware.

That inquiry – which the LDRS understands was prompted by a direct complaint from a different individual – also prevented Cllr Henshaw from commenting on the allegations being made against her.

Speaking for the first time about them to the LDRS, she now acknowledges that her phrasing was “ a bit clumsy”, but insists that her words were “taken out of context”.

“Using a group of councillors to do a bit of fact checking – because that was basically what I did – was not wise. I thought I was just amongst friends in a private group chat, not on a social media platform,” Cllr Henshaw said.

She added that she had met with some members of Preston’s small Jewish community and “apologised for any hurt I may have caused” by the comments she made in the group, which the LDRS understands only around half of Preston Labour councillors were members of.

“I honestly thought it was all sorted. We chatted about the term ‘Zionist’ and whether I think Israel has the right to exist – and when I said yes, they said, ‘That makes you a Zionist.’

“We had a very open and frank discussion and I honestly thought they didn’t have a problem with me,” Cllr Henshaw explained.

Responding to her resignation from Labour, Cllr Brown said: ”We want to thank Carol for the years of service she has given to the Labour Party – and to those residents she was elected to serve.

“Whilst we are sad to hear of her decision, Preston’s Labour Council will continue to deliver for Preston – [a] delivery [which] has seen Preston move on from a failed corporate-led city centre regeneration approach, with the openings of Animate, The Harris Museum and Preston Youth Zone this year.

“Preston Labour has been steadfast in speaking up for Palestine by being the first local authority in the region to call for a permanent ceasefire, alongside our recent decision to enter a friendship arrangement with Hebron in the West Bank. We have publicly highlighted the issue of anti-Palestinian racism in society, alongside Labour peer Baroness Ritchie and the Labour Muslim Network.

“Labour continues to have two dedicated and effective councillors in the City Centre ward, with Cllrs Salim Desai and Lynne Brooks, who will be available to all constituents who require help and advice and will work with us to deliver our transformative local agenda,” Cllr Brown said.

The Labour Party in the North West was also approached for comment.

‘The political system is broken’

Cllr Henshaw – who was first elected to the town hall in 2018 – will become the first Your Party representative to sit on Preston City Council, once the group is instituted.

Her switch of allegiance has also seen her join the Preston Independents – three of whose members were elected to Preston seats on Lancashire County Council at May’s local elections.

The trio secured their victories while not being affiliated to any political party – as their umbrella name suggests – but announced they were joining Your Party earlier this month.

The LDRS understands that the wider network of supporters of the Preston Independents has also signed up to the new party, which is being co-founded by Mr. Corbyn and ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

Cllr Henshaw said of her new political berth: “I think the current political system is broken and I believe a new Jeremy Corbyn-led party – which would probably have the policies from his fully-costed manifesto [when he was Labour leader] – would help the majority of the population who are working class.

“Things like a national education service, reinvesting in the NHS and also a wealth tax, which is sorely needed, because we’ve seen throughout the last few years that the rich have just got richer and the poor have got poorer.”

County Cllr Michael Lavalette, a Preston Independent who represents the Preston Central division on Lancashire County Council, said he was “delighted” Cllr Henshaw had joined the fold.

“The Preston Independent councillors on the city and county councils will work together for the benefit of ordinary people in Preston,” he said.

“I think the establishment parties take people and our communities for granted – it’s clear we need a new voice that puts people first and prioritises welfare over warfare.”