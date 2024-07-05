Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Mark Hendrick took home a comprehensive victory over his political rivals.

The Labour Party retained their Preston seat following a long night of vote counting in Preston’s Guild Hall.

Preston has been a constituency represented in the House of Commons since 2000 by Sir Mark Hendrick meaning the area has been labour dominated for many years.

Tonight’s result will mean that the Labour MP will continue to represent the constituency for the next few years as he tries to bring about many of his promised policies.

Addressing a crowd at the Preston venue, Sir Mark Hendrick said: “I’d like to thank Labour members who spent days and nights campaigning, handing out leaflets and working hard in the city of Preston.

Sir Mark Hendrick retains his Preston seat. | NW

“I’d also like to thank the people of Preston who have not only supported me in this election but also the seven previous parliamentary elections.

“I’m now in my 24th year as your MP and I am honoured to have retained that trust.”

The Labour Party retained their seat in Preston by 5291 votes with Sir Mark Hendrick amassing a total 14,006 votes.

Labour’s closest rival in the final results was, surprisingly, Independent candidate Micahel Lavalette who amassed a total of 8715 votes.

Reform UK’s James Elliot came third in voting, shockingly beating out Trevor Michael Hart from the Conservative Party with 5738 votes to 5212.

Turnout figures for both postal and polling station votes were recorded as 51.86%, down from 56.8% from the previous election in December 2019.

Sir Mark Hendrick said: “After 14 years of Conservative rule, they have become the bad years.

“The cost of living crisis, the effects of Brexit, cuts to the NHS, local government and schools have been a disgrace.

“Universal Credit and zero hour contracts are driving people to poverty and the growth of food banks in Preston is a testament of what’s been done to this wonderful city.