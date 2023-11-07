King Charles' first speech: Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham backs agenda focused on long term decision making to safeguard the future prosperity of the UK.
The MP made the statement this afternoon after attending King Charles’ first speech setting out the government’s agenda for the next Parliamentary session. Attended by both members of the House of Lords and House of Commons, the speech, drafted by the Prime Minister, focused on long term decision making to safeguard the future prosperity of the UK.
Mr Higginbotham said: “If we’re going to improve people’s lives for the better in Burnley and Padiham then we have to deliver long-term solutions to the problems families and business face.
“That’s what I’ve been saying since day one. Because for too long governments of all colours have taken short-term decisions. And transforming our area was never going to be an overnight job. We’re already making great strides locally with investment pouring in and this is why I welcome
the government’s new, long-term legislative agenda.
“It’s about securing our energy supply, helping our businesses export to fast growing markets and keeping people safe by making sure the police have the powers they need, criminals are getting the punishment they deserve, and as a country we’re all protected from terrorism.
“New legislation will focus on four key areas. First, growing the economy by introducing Bills that protect our energy security, secure the benefits of Brexit, and ensure we have the right framework for tech firms to compete and grow in the UK.
“Second, strengthening society by protecting the health of young people, supporting private renters and landlords, and eradicating antisemitism everywhere. This includes the Holocaust Memorial Bill to build a national Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in central London.
“Third, keeping people safe by making sure the police have the powers they need, criminals get the punishment they deserve, and society is protected from terrorism. This includes the Sentencing Bill and the Criminal Justice Bill.
“Fourth, promoting our national interests by backing our Armed Forces, supporting Ukraine and leading the way on the challenges of the future: climate change and AI.
“In each of these areas the government is taking action to deliver change for everyone in the United Kingdom, whilst continuing to halve inflation, prioritise higher growth over extra borrowing, reduce debt, relieve pressure on the NHS by cutting waiting lists and, crucially, implement the world-leading small boats laws to crush the people smuggling gangs and stop the boats.”