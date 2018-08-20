IN NUMBERS: How much is being spent on mayoral cars across Lancashire

Have your say

Latest figures have revealed the cost to the Lancashire taxpayer for mayoral cars.

Lancashire's councils say the figures are small compared to the value these hundreds of visits provide – but new figures show the combined costs over the last three years has topped £250,000.

Here is the full breakdown from across the region:

Council - Total spend (2015-2018)

Wyre - £53,515.00

Lancaster - £44,198.70

Fylde (figure includes outright purchase of car) - £31,410.20

Blackburn with Darwen - £24,143.40

Burnley - £21,687.20

West Lancashire - £15,537.00

Chorley - £15,529.60

Blackpool - £15,162.00

Rossendale - £12,853.50

Hyndburn - £12,178.60

Preston - £7,753.00

South Ribble - £7,270.50