I'm South Ribble's youngest and first openly gay mayor - and this is my message

As South Ribble’s youngest and first openly gay mayor, Paul Wharton-Hardman is keen to cast off the notion of “labels”.

Instead, he just hopes the story of his ascent to become the borough’s first citizen will send a simple message - anything is possible.

The 37-year-old councillor says that much is proved by his own experience of almost being written off as a child after a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHC). Now he would like nothing more than for others to draw inspiration from how he has defied past expectations of what he might become.

South Rubble's new mayor, Cllr Paul Wharton-Hardman (right), and his mayoral consort and husband, Chris Wharton-Hardman (image: Paul Heyes) | Paul Heyes

He confesses that he never imagined he would “be around long enough” to be installed as mayor when he was first elected to South Ribble Borough Council a decade ago. But now the Farington East representative is looking forward to a year of mixing the traditional and the modern as he discharges his duties in the ceremonial role.

“I really like tradition - and I want to bring back some of the things we've not had for a while. So, for instance, I've got a civic parade through Farington next month. But I’d also like to move things forward a little - and do something different,” Paul explains.

“When you hear the word ‘mayor’, you do tend to think of this old man or old woman in the big red cloak. And at the couple of events I’ve attended so far, I've heard so many [people] saying, ‘He’s young for a mayor, isn’t he?’

“That’s not a bad thing, because it's changing people's perceptions - and if it can get more young people interested in their community, what a fantastic way to do it.”

As well as his ultimate aim of making a difference via the local charities he will be supporting during his mayoral year, Paul wants to promote inclusion and equality - not least by virtue of his own background.

“I was very much labelled as a child who struggled - and somebody who basically was not going to go anywhere in life. And whilst as a kid you might start to believe that, I really fought against it - and I want to do as much as I can to highlight that you are not your label.

“Anyone can do whatever they want and anyone can achieve - no matter who you are, what your background is, what your gender is, your sexuality, your religion, your race, whatever. There's a place for everybody - and that's my message this year.”

Paul has built a career in healthcare, having worked for two ambulance trusts and volunteered thousands of hours at the height of the pandemic, being awarded the British Empire Medal for his frontline service. He has also completed a degree in adult nursing and works in senior healthcare management to improve patient care.

He will be accompanied on mayoral visits and at civic events by his husband of seven years, Chris. The couple have been together throughout Paul’s time as a councillor - first as a Conservative, before defecting to Labour after a period sitting as an independent.

“He’s had nearly 11 years of me boring him about council meetings and he’s always supported me so much, but usually behind the scenes - he never wanted to be in the picture.

“But now, obviously, he is in the picture, because we’re the first gay couple in South Ribble as mayor and consort.

“[Some] people may frown and make little comments [about that]. But we're in 2025 - so let's represent the whole community,” Paul added.

Mayoral charities

During his year as mayor, Paul be raising money for:

***St Catherine’s Hospice

***Teddies for Loving Care

***SLEAP

***Miles of Smiles