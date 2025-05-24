'I was always told I should be mayor of Preston - and now I am'

The new mayor of Preston never had designs on the role herself, but one member of her family was convinced decades ago that she was destined for the chains of office – or at least that she should be.

Sue Whittam recalls how her stepdad, Joe, often mused about her becoming the city’s first citizen – long before she even entered local politics.

“Maybe it was because I was always going on about this and that or trying to help people with things.

“But I can remember him always saying, ‘Susan – I think you should be mayor of Preston,’” she laughs.

While the role was never on her radar when she got elected to Preston City Council as a Conservative councillor in 2014, she hopes to use it as a way of encouraging others to think about putting themselves forward to represent their communities – especially those who are currently under-represented in local government.

“You don’t get [many] young people involved – and I think it’s really important, because we want everybody involved in our councils.

“I’ve been asked to speak at some events for Asian women, to talk about what it’s like as a woman to be in politics. Because if I can do it – and become mayor – anybody can. You don’t have to be any particular person.

“I’m not the most confident public speaker, but it gives you that confidence.

“I’ve just absolutely loved it,” says Sue, who represents the Preston Rural North ward at the town hall.

Her love of being a councillor is exceeded only by her love for Preston, a place where she was not only born and bred, but has also never left – if you discount her parents’ very brief flirtation with Penwortham when she was younger.

After graduating from what was Preston Polytechnic, she worked as a shorthand typist at Lancashire County Council and, later, the Environment Agency.

Her previous job at County Hall meant Sue came full circle when she returned to the authority as an elected member in 2021. “It was like going to ‘big school’ compared to the city council,” she says.

Her time there came to an end after losing her seat at the local elections earlier this month – but her mayoral duties will more than help fill the void.

She also hopes the historic, 800-year-old role will survive the forthcoming shake-up of Lancashire’s local authorities, which could see Preston merge with other neighbouring councils to form a new larger body no longer centred around the city.

The city council opted to put more ringfenced mayoral funding into its budget this year in an attempt to protect the post even if the authority itself ultimately disappears. It has reserved £25,000 across each of the next four years to cover the costs associated with discharging the duties of the role.

Deputy leader Martyn Rawlinson said the move would mean any replacement council would have to take an active decision to scrap the mayor, which he believed would be “very unpopular” with locals.

It would also upset the incumbent, who says she has been “overwhelmed” by the warm response to her installation.

“When I told my friend from down south – who is originally from Preston herself – she literally burst into tears, because she thought it was such an honour.

“I think the power is going to my head,” Sue jokes. “I haven’t come down from cloud nine.”