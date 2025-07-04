How Preston's community groups will be given a helping hand to help others

Community groups in Preston will benefit from a move by the city council to offer them use of some of the authority’s buildings at a discounted rates.

Voluntary, community and faith sector (VCFS) organisations that already occupy council-owned facilities deemed to be of “limited commercial value” will be able to access the premises on terms which are “fair and reasonable” under the new policy.

The groups will have to provide a business case and set out their governance arrangements to demonstrate that they are of clear community benefit and have sustainable operating models.

They will then be able to access long-term leases of at least 10 years, which will also support them in any applications they make for funding bids from organisations such as the National Lottery.

A number of the assets are community centres which were historically operated directly by the council, but which are now run by VCFS groups because of the dwindling capacity within the local authority to continue that work itself.

A report presented to a meeting of the full council at which the VCFS policy was agreed stated that the voluntary groups were doing “an excellent job of delivering vibrant and essential centres of activity” from buildings which were otherwise now likely to stand “vacant and mothballed”.

Members heard that there was currently a lack of consistency in the terms on which the different properties were being offered.

Oakham Court is one of the council's assets deemed to be of more value as a community building than a commercial facility | Google

Cabinet member for resources Martyn Rawlinson said the idea to institute more favourable arrangements had arisen from the height of the pandemic when VCFS had done “so much”.

“We couldn't really have coped [without them], having to feed people. We wanted to make that sector more sustainable and support them if we can,” Cllr Rawlinson explained.

He added that the authority wanted to give them “a better deal” wherever possible.

“Some of these assets are in the commercial property portfolio, [but] they’re not really commercial assets. Technically, they have a value on paper - and councils can't just give things away, we’re not allowed to, it's a value for money [issue].

“But some of these properties are not attractive to anyone else - they’re attractive to the voluntary sector, [because] they’re practical.

“A lot of them [are offering] unique services in these properties, [serving] very particular sections of the community - and there is only them doing it, so they’re really worth protecting,” Cllr Rawlinson said.

In acknowledgement of the fact that there are a number of community organisations which do not occupy council buildings, the authority says it is “open to dialogue” with them and will consider creating an investment fund to which other VCFS groups can apply for support.

Meanwhile, the council has also agreed to offer VCFS organisations utilising space within its Oakham Court complex - and others interested in doing so - use of the facility at “no cost” while its future is decided as part of the regeneration of the Stoneygate area.

The authority will also agree 10-year “peppercorn rental agreements” on almost a dozen sports pitches when current leases expire, provided the operators can meet the requirements of the new policy. Those operators - and the sites they use - are:

Preston Sports Club - South Meadow Lane Sports Facilities

Preston Pirates BMX Club - Fishwick Recreation Ground BMX Track

Sir Tom Finney FC - Tanterton Playing Fields and Changing Rooms

Sir Tom Finney FC - King George’s Playing Fields

Myerscough Juniors FC - Station Lane Playing Field

Cadley Football Club - Conway Playing Field

Cadley Football Club - South Drive Playing Field

Cadley Football Club - Sherwood Playing Field

Longsands Lynx - Millenium Playing Field

St Stephens Church - Hartington Road Pavilion

Foxton Youth Services - Smiths Rec Building