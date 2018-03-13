Housing designated for the older generations in the pipeline for Garstang

Garstang is set to welcome a plot of housing for older people on the site of an old farm as the town learns to cope with Wyre’s higher than average retired population.

Plans for 50 new homes for the over 50s population were approved by Wyre Council at the beginning of the month, with developers Hollins Strategic Land pinpointing land at Dunolli Farm in Kepple Lane as a suitable location for the build.

Garstang Town Council objected to the build on the grounds of insufficient car parking and traffic problems with the adjacent travelling showpeople site, called ‘Utopia’, which is set to be home to a further 75 homes in the near future with the travelling showpeople re-located to land north of Garstang in Cabus.

A further six neighbours to the site objected to the plans on the basis of increased traffic in Kepple Lane “which is very narrow and already busy and congested with on-street parking”.

But Wyre planning officers noted: “It is considered that the application proposals will deliver a number of economic, social and environmental sustainability benefits, including employment opportunities for the construction industry and allied trades, increased spending in local shops and businesses.”

Planning officers also noted that: “Wyre has a higher than average retired population at 28 per cent compared to the average of 18.5 per cent.

“Wyre’s over 50 population is forecast to increase by 14.8 per cent by 2020 compared to 6.1 per cent in Lancashire as a whole and 7.2 per cent in England.”

The development will now have to submit detailed plans of the application in the near future, with the overall plot subject to contributions to the local economy.

Lancashire County Council has deemed financial contributions of £142,173 and £85,693 necessary to provide additional primary school places to Garstang St Thomas’ CE Primary School to the east of the site.