'Holiday homes' complex planned near Preston railway station

A holiday flats development could be set to open just yards from Preston railway station.

Plans have been revealed to create five rental units in empty office space within the Fishergate Court building, at the junction of Fishergate and Christian Road.

The part of the premises being eyed for the conversion has been vacant for more than a year.

Part of the Fishergate Court building could be converted into holiday units | Google

If approved, the holiday lets would span all three floors of the property, with each boasting ensuite bedrooms. The ground floor would incorporate a communal kitchen and lounge, while two off-street parking spaces and an indoor bicycle storage area are also available for guests.

According to a planning application submitted to Preston City Council by an applicant identified only as Mr D Parekh, the complex would provide convenient accommodation for those visiting “for both work and leisure”.

The building - which dates back to the 1990s and is directly opposite County Hall - is considered to be in a good state of repair and the only external changes proposed are the repainting of the existing doors and windows, “which will add to the character of the area and provide an overall improvement to the surrounding property and the street scene”, it is claimed.

The site lies within the Fishergate Hill Conservation area, but the applicant states his plans will have “no principal effect” on the special protection zone.