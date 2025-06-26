The city council has set out its plans for £2.5m of government funding | National World

Projects to improve residents' job prospects, boost businesses and support the community will be at the heart of how Preston City Council spends almost £2.5m from a government cash pot.

The authority has set out its plans for the money it has received for the next 12 months from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Initiatives designed to break down barriers to employment by improving skills - including numeracy and those needed to work in the green energy sector - are amongst a raft of schemes that will be delivered. Others include sustainable transport and crime reduction work, along with start-up support for new firms.

The UKSPF was established by the previous Conservative government in 2022 to replace the European Union’s regional ‘structural funds’ that were lost after Brexit. One of its main aims was to improve “life chances".

It was initially intended to run until the end of the last financial year, but has been extended for a further 12 months by the current Labour administration.

Preston received £5.2m across the first three years of the UKSPF, which was spent on programmes including climate change action and broadband access. For 2025/26, the city council area has been handed a further £2.46m.

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown said projects previously backed by the fund had “equipped people and local businesses with essential support and skills that have a huge impact on all our communities”.

He added: “This extra funding will enable us to invest in the future of the city despite other financial challenges the council faces.

“It’s about giving people the tools they need to succeed, building a fairer and more democratic Preston economy, and revitalising our communities to build a more inclusive, connected and resilient Preston for the future.”

The UKSPF is this year being administered by the new Lancashire Combined County Authority (LCCA), to which a total of £21.7m has been allocated for distribution across the whole area.

The shift of that responsibility to the devolution body has previously caused consternation amongst district councils like Preston, which used to receive the funding directly and were concerned they would lose control over how to spend it. However, the individual authorities have retained the ability to draw up their own programmes.

PRESTON’S UKSPF PLANS (2025/26)

Communities and Place

Community programme, including:

volunteering and community grants;

youth strategy;

sport;

tree planting;

digital connectivity.

Development of visitor economy, including:

city events programme.

Reducing crime and fear of crime, including:

city safety;

city centre lighting;

community safety initiatives;

parks enhancements.

Supporting Local Businesses

Preston business support programme, including:

innovation and technology business support;

kickstart and pre-start up support.

Innovation programme, including:

business research and development programme;

decarbonisation support;

Community business support, including:

sustainable transport;

green energy;

supporting the Preston democratic economy.

People and Skills

Preston Employability Programme:

support for those not in education, employment or training (NEET);

breaking down barriers to employment;

improving life chances, learning and skills.

Preston Skills Programme:

green energy skills;

numeracy skills.