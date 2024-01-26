Government minister visits Preston's new family hub helping to boost life chances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dame Andrea Leadsom visited the service in Ribbleton on Thursday. It was one of a dozen specialist centres which opened last year and is designed to bring together a raft of services for children and their families.

The Minister for Public Health, Start for Life and Primary Care met parents with their babies and toddlers, as well as staff and councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was told about local innovations including the team's work on integrated working with maternity services and health visiting - and supporting children to access early years education and school readiness.

Dame Andrea Leadsom meets users of the Ribbleton family hub

Dame Andrea also heard about Lancashire County Council's “Best Start in Life” scheme, which aims to increase the number of children reaching the required standard in English and Maths by the end of reception.

The latest data shows that there was an 18 percent increase in the number of families taking up places on the scheme between January 2021 and January 2023, when the overall proportion stood at 80 percent.

Speaking after her visit, Dame Andrea said: “It was wonderful to come to Lancashire to see the important work being done and a real focus on getting support to where it is needed to give every baby the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working with babies, parents, and carers has always been vitally important to me and I was delighted to hear from families in Lancashire who have been helped to access these services that are so vital in these critical early years."

County Hall’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Michael Green, added: "It was really great to meet Dame Andrea and show her these services that we are so proud of.

"It means such a lot to us to see such incredible work being done where it is needed the most.

"Lancashire County Council recently opened family hubs across the county to help children, young people and families link into a variety of services offered by the county council and partnering organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very proud of these ground-breaking hubs which offer support on a range of needs, from midwifery and mental health to groups for expectant parents and support for young people,.” County Cllr Green said.

His cabinet colleague Cosima Towneley - who is responsible for children and families - said that it was important people are offered “seamless support…ensuring they have all they need in one place”.

She added: "We want children to be ready socially, cognitively and emotionally for school.

"By taking an early intervention approach, this scheme is turning around children's futures. This would not have been possible without key services coming together and working collaboratively to target inequalities."