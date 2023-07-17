Giant robots and super-sized puppets to join Preston’s torchlight parade

The event - which will take place on 16th September as part of the Lancashire Encounter festival - will be preceded by special workshops, enabling members of the public to get involved in producing some of the spectacular creations.

With two months to go, the call has also gone out not just for creative input, but also financial support to help stage the show. Preston City Council is inviting people to make a pledge towards the 400-strong procession in order to keep the free community celebration “accessible for all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority describes the event - which includes 300 community group participants and 100 bands and dancers - as “a spectacle of music, dance, and creativity”.

A colourful display at one of Preston's previous torchlight processions

“Their vibrant performances ignite the streets of Preston, captivating audiences and fostering a sense of unity and pride,” the council claims.

The procession - which starts in Moor Park and moves down Deepdale Road on its journey into the heart of the city centre - also offers paid work opportunities for local artists and performers.

The broader Encounter Festival - which has taken place every two years since its inception in 2016, save for a pandemic-enforced gap in 2020 - celebrates the breadth of Lancashire's cultural offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City council cabinet member for culture and leisure services Peter Kelly said that the event is “a testament to the rich cultural heritage and vibrant community spirit that Preston has to offer”.

He added: “The procession brings together people from all walks of life, creating a sense of unity and celebration.“We encourage everyone to get involved and show their support by pledging to match funding. Your contributions will help us deliver an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike. Together, we can continue to showcase Preston as a city that values and celebrates its diverse cultural offerings."