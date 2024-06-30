Only biological women should be treated on female wards, South Ribble nurse says

By Paul Faulkner
Published 30th Jun 2024, 03:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A South Ribble nurse has said treating trans women on the same hospital wards as biologically female patients puts women’s rights “under serious threat”.

The comments were made during an election hustings debate in which candidates contesting the South Ribble seat at the general election were quizzed over the issue of single-sex spaces in NHS facilities.

>>>Click here to watch the full election debate.

The nurse – who said she had worked in the health service for 30 years – asked: “Do you think it’s right for a biological male to be on the same ward [and] in the same bay as a woman?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a later contribution when she pressed the would-be MPs over their “ideological” position on the matter, the nurse added that she did not believe such a situation was “correct”.

The issue of single-sex spaces within hospital wards was brought up at the South Ribble election hustings debateThe issue of single-sex spaces within hospital wards was brought up at the South Ribble election hustings debate
The issue of single-sex spaces within hospital wards was brought up at the South Ribble election hustings debate | unknown

Liberal Democrat candidate Ange Turner responded: “No, I don’t think it’s right. We have to look at the cause – and it’s probably the…underfunding of the NHS, because you can also have women and men in the corridor.

“Our NHS will always deal with the issues that people come in with, but our hospitals don’t have the capacity – or are not modern enough after they’ve been crumbling – to properly accommodate proper areas for women and for men,” Ms. Turner explained.

Andy Hunter, standing for Reform UK, said: “I don’t think you should have them [mixed wards] either.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the Conservatives, Katherine Fletcher, who is fighting to retain the seat she has represented since 2019, added: “The problem is you’ve got to change the law to allow for that…protection to be put in place.” She accused the Labour Party of being “all over the place on this one”.

In response, Labour candidate Paul Foster said: “I don’t believe in mixed wards.”

Stephani Mok, who is standing for the Green Party in South Ribble at the general election, was unable to make the hustings, which was held at Penwortham Golf Club and staged by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Lancashire Post, Lancashire Lead and Blog Preston.

At a national level, the Conservatives announced plans back in March to update the NHS constitution to ensure transgender patients are treated in single rooms when in hospital.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a BBC debate with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday that he considered it “very important that we protect female-only spaces”.

Related topics:ElectionNHSSouth Ribble

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.