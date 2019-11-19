General Election 2019: Results for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Have your say

These are the general election results for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

These are the confirmed candidates standing in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

::PRESTON

Neil Darby - Liberal Democrats 1,737

Sir Mark Hendrick - Labour and Co-Operative Party 20,870

Michele Scott - Conservative Party 8,724

Rob Sherratt - Brexit Party 1,799

Michael Welton - Green Party 660

::WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH

Some residents in the Cadley, Garrison, Greyfriars, Preston Rural East, Preston Rural North, Ribbleton and Sharoe Green city council wards sit within this constituency.

Joanne Ainscough - Labour Party 14,808

Ruth Norbury - Green Party 1,729

John Potter - Liberal Democrats 4,463

David Ragozzino - Independent 335

Ben Wallace - Conservative Party 31,589

::CHORLEY

Mark Brexit-Smith - Independent 9,439

Sir Lindsay Hoyle - The Speaker seeking re-election 26,831

James Melling - Green Party 3600

::SOUTH RIBBLE

Jo Barton - Liberal Democrat 3,720

Andy Fewings - Green Party 1,207

Katherine Fletcher - Conservative Party 30,028

Kim Snape - Labour Party 18,829