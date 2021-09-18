G7 Summit: 25 behind the scenes pictures at Astley Hall

You may have seen the Red Arrows, but these were the scenes within the security cordon at Astley Hall.
1.
Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly during the first panel discussion of the weekend.
Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
2.
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, arrives at Astley Hall and is greeted by Steve Holgate, Mayor of Chorley.
Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
3.
Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly arrives at Astley Hall and is greeted by Steve Holgate, Mayor of Chorley.
Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
4.
Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly.
Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor