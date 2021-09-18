Roberto Fico, the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly. Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

G7 Summit: 25 behind the scenes pictures at Astley Hall

Astley Hall was the setting for the high-profile conference, which was punctuated with a flypast by the Red Arrows and a tree-planting ceremony involving local schoolchildren.

By Iain Lynn
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 7:56 pm

You may have seen the Red Arrows, but these were the scenes within the security cordon at Astley Hall.

1.

Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly during the first panel discussion of the weekend. Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo Sales

2.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, arrives at Astley Hall and is greeted by Steve Holgate, Mayor of Chorley. Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo Sales

3.

Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly arrives at Astley Hall and is greeted by Steve Holgate, Mayor of Chorley. Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo Sales

4.

Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly. Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6