Fylde MP Menzies urges Chancellor to support nuclear skills and jobs

Mr Menzies met with the Chancellor to discuss his priorities ahead of the announcement scheduled to take place next month. He made clear the need to support the workforce at Fylde nuclear plant Springfields and the vital role future nuclear will play in ensuring the UK’s energy security.

The Fylde MP said: “The Government needs to take a long-term view of this industry.

“At Springfields there is a world class skills base and there are plenty of opportunities on the horizon, particularly from the latter part of the decade.

Mark Menzies MP with Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Mr Menzies also made clear to the Chancellor the importance of the domestic fuel industry in protecting future energy supplies.

He said: “I made the case for a commitment to new nuclear and support for the highly-skilled workforce at Springfields.

“Given the current focus on the UK’s energy security we need more than ever to ensure all our power stations use fuel manufactured in the UK, sustaining thousands of jobs in the supply chain.”

Earlier this month Mr Menzies held a Westminster Hall debate on nuclear fuel manufacturing in the UK and met with union leaders and workers from the sector.

During the debate, the Government made a clear commitment to secure a future for Springfields, which is at Salwick in rural Fylde, and to invest in the next generation of UK-fuelled nuclear reactors.

